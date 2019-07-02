Jamaican is among one of 200 Selected to Attend Google Guide Connect 2019

Mijan Morgan is one of 200 individuals that have been chosen to attend the Google Guide Connect Live 2019 on Nov. 12-15. Morgan is a graduate of the University of Technology in Jamaica and the trip to Google headquarters in CA will be fully funded by the tech giant.

Morgan is among a community of explorers around the world that contribute to a global database that’s relied upon by millions of people to help them decide where to go, things to see, and activities to try. Morgan writes reviews, answers questions, shares photos, adds and edits locations, and fact checks for Google Maps.

Morgan will be among 200 specially selected guides from among Google’s 33 million local guides from over 240 communities. During the special event, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to be even better guides and about the latest Google products.

The three-day Google Guide Connect Live 2019 will include a reception, a variety of activities, and a farewell breakfast with the local Guides Team. The event is open to Level 5 guides and higher that are age 21 and over, and that have been active contributors over the past 12 months.

Google Guides help perform an essential service for residents in their local community, along with visitors from countries around the world. They also provide a valuable service for businesses by increasing their visibility. Morgan’s dedication and participation in contributing content has earned the explorer a space at the highly-anticipated Google Guide Connect Live 2019.

Photo Source: LinkedIn