Jamaican Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Honoured at 2025 Football Black List Awards

Jamaican football star Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has been honoured with the prestigious Cyrille Regis Award at the 2025 Football Black List Awards, held at the Emirates Stadium in London.

This special award is named after the late Cyrille Regis, a pioneering Black footballer in England, and is presented to individuals who have made a significant impact both in football and the Black community. Shaw was handpicked by the Regis family for her achievements on and off the pitch.

In 2024, Shaw made history by becoming the first Manchester City Women’s player to win the Women’s Super League (WSL) Golden Boot, finishing the season as top scorer. She was also named PFA Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, and WSL Player of the Season — a rare clean sweep of England’s top individual football honours.

Her goal-scoring form helped her become Manchester City’s all-time top scorer and earned her back-to-back selections in the WSL Team of the Year.

But it’s not just her football skills that stand out. In January 2025, after facing racist abuse online, Shaw responded with strength and pride. A week later, she returned to the field and scored in a 3-1 win over Leicester City, raising a Black Power salute — a gesture that sent a powerful message of unity and resistance.

Her courage, achievements, and leadership made her a deserving recipient of the Cyrille Regis Award, which celebrates more than just performance — it honours impact.

Shaw’s football journey is one of steady rise. Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, she played college football in the U.S. before moving to France’s Bordeaux and then to Manchester City in 2021. She’s also the all-time leading goal scorer for Jamaica, men or women.

About the Football Black List

The Football Black List is the UK’s leading celebration of Black excellence in football, shining a light on players, coaches, leaders, and community champions. Founded in 2008, it is supported by The FA, Premier League, Kick It Out, and the PFA. The list aims to inspire future generations while also calling attention to the lack of Black representation in leadership roles across the sport.

