Jamaican Khadija “Bunny” Shaw Named UK Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2024

The Football Writers’ Association (FWA) has given the title of Women’s Footballer of the Year in the United Kingdom for 2024 to Jamaican Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. Shaw, 27, plays for Manchester City and received 53 percent of the total number of votes cast, a historic FWA record for a women’s award. Shaw was chosen over her teammate Alex Greenwood and Chelsea player, Lauren James and is the second player from Man City to win the title. League observers believe that Shaw is likely to win the Golden Boot award for being the league’s top scorer as well.

Shaw thanks teammates and coaches

Shaw’s new title honors the 21 total goals in 18 appearances she achieved in the recent season and helped to move the club toward its first WSL title since 2016. Responding to the award, Shaw stated that she was “very proud and privileged” to be recognized with this “special honor.” She also thanked her teammates and coaches, noting their contributions to providing her with opportunities to score goals. She said it was a pleasure to be part of this “special group” and then thanked all those who voted for her and the other nominees. Shaw shared that it meant a lot to her to win the award. She concluded by stating her hopes that she can “finish off the season in style” and give everyone a “special cause to celebrate.’

Shaw’s top-scoring achievements

Shaw was born in 1997 in Spanish Town, Jamaica, the youngest of 13 siblings. She attended St. Jago High School in Jamaica. Shaw plays forward for the UK’s Manchester City Women’s Super League (WSL) club. She is also the captain of Jamaica’s national women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz. Shaw is the all-time leading goal scorer for Man City and Jamaica’s all-time scorer of both women’s and men’s teams. She holds a record number of hat tricks in the WSL and was named CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2022. While playing for Bordeaux, a Division 1 club, the Jamaican footballer was the top scorer in 2020-2021, receiving the Player of the Month title twice. At Manchester City, she is a League Cup winner and was named City’s Player of the Season as its top scorer in 2022-2023. During the 2022-2023 season, Shaw was also part of the WSL Team of the Year and named WSL Player of the Month twice.

Photo – Manchester City