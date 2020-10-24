It may be a shock to people outside of Jamaica, but when Jamaicans make lemonade, they make it with limes and some brown sugar. This traditional cooling beverage is perfect for hot weather no matter where you live. Here is my Jamaican Lemonade Recipe for 5 or more.

Ingredients

1/4 cup lime juice (the juice of about 10 limes)

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

5 1/2 cups water

Instructions

Squeeze the juice from the limes into a large jug. Add the sugar to the lime juice, stirring to dissolve When the sugar is dissolved, add the water. Continue to stir until all sugar crystals are dissolved. Pour over ice in tall glasses and serve to thirsty friends and family.

Tip 1: Add a sliced lime or lemon to the jug before serving. This mixture also makes a great mix for cocktails. Just add some rum to the jug or to the glass, and you’ve got a quick punch beverage.

Tip 2: Some cooks add 1-2 tablespoons of molasses to the mix for a stronger flavor.