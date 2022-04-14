Jamaican Listed among 35 Chief Digital Officers of Health Systems to Know by Top Health Industry Journal

Novlet Mattis, the senior vice-president and chief digital and information officer at Orlando Health in Florida, has been included on the list of the 35 chief digital officers of health systems to know as complied by the Becker Hospital Review, a leading publication providing news, analysis, and commentary to health industry decisionmakers. Digital officers are responsible for overseeing the technology used throughout an organization to enhance patients’ experience, access to care, and innovation within the health system.

Mattis has oversight of a budget totaling over $300 million and is responsible for a team of some 740 staff at Orlando Health. She is the executive lead for information technology, supply chain, and the systems that institute clinical and business strategies to ensure optimal process operations. She heads teams that design, purchase, implement, and support the adoption of and training in the use of IT products that support clinical and business functions. Her teams also oversee clinical engineering and biomed, including all clinical technology. Additionally, Mattis led the implementation of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) platform designed by Epic Systems Corporation at the health care facility.

Mattis was born and raised in Silent Hill, Manchester, Jamaica. She was a student at Knox College in Clarendon prior to migrating to Washington DC in the United States, where she earned a BA in business administration at Howard University and an MBA from George Washington University. She also earned a Certified Healthcare CIO designation via the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

Mattis began her career at AT&T as a COBOL programmer for billing systems. She went on to work for Dell Global Services and Lucent Technologies, ultimately working on a healthcare account in Texas with which she received her introduction to healthcare IT. Because of the unique nature of healthcare, she felt connected to the mission of caring for and healing other people, even in IT, and was gratified to know that the projects she worked on made a difference in people’s lives. Before she joined Orlando Health in 2018, Mattis served as vice-president of information technology at Ascension Information Services in St. Louis, Missouri. In this role, she supported over 125 hospitals across the US as well as several global joint ventures. She was also the vice-president of information technology and chief information officer at Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina.