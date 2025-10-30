Jamaican Movie “Love Offside” to Be Featured at Harlem Film Festival

Love Offside, a Jamaican-produced romantic drama, has been selected to screen at the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) in Harlem, New York. The film tells the story of Cami Hart, a skilled but overlooked physical therapist who secretly works with an injured rugby player using a mix of modern therapy and traditional Jamaican remedies. As their work leads to a deeper connection, both characters face professional pressure, personal consequences, and decisions that could change the course of their lives.

Written by Daneil Campbell and brought to screen through a Jamaican production partnership, Love Offside adds to the growing list of Caribbean films gaining international visibility. The film has already been shown at major festivals including its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami, as well as its United Kingdom premiere at the London Breeze Film Festival.

ADIFF’s Platform for Caribbean Voices

The Harlem-based ADIFF is known for presenting films that reflect the experiences and histories of people of color from across the world. In recent years, the festival has given increased focus to Caribbean filmmakers, screening projects from islands such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Curaçao, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Bonaire. The festival curates feature films, shorts, and documentaries that explore identity, migration, memory, resistance, and the everyday realities of communities across the African Diaspora.

Love Offside is presented among this Caribbean group, reflecting a shared interest in stories rooted in local culture but made for broad international audiences. The film stands out for its balance of romance, career ambition, and cultural tradition, presenting Jamaica not only as a setting but as a voice in global filmmaking.

Documentary Contribution by a Jamaican Filmmaker

Alongside Love Offside, ADIFF will present a selected group of documentaries including MX Struggle for Freedom, directed by Jamaican poet and filmmaker Lebert Bethune. The film documents Malcolm X during the decisive final period of his public life, capturing rare footage and observations of his evolving focus on international solidarity and Pan-African thought. Its inclusion adds a historical lens to the Caribbean presence within the festival and shows the longstanding contribution of Jamaican creators to global narrative archives.

Looking Ahead

ADIFF’s screening of Love Offside places another Jamaican story on an international stage, reinforcing the island’s growing influence in film. The festival, held annually in Harlem, typically runs in late November through mid-December. Its continued programming ensures that films like Love Offside remain accessible to new audiences long after their first release, supporting the long-term visibility of Caribbean cinema.