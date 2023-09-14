Jamaican Olympic Champion Hansle Parchment Wins 110-Meter Hurdles Race in Croatia

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment was the winner of the 110-meter hurdles race at the Boris Hanžeković Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, on 10 September 2023. Parchment, 31, ran the distance in 13.13 seconds, defeating his nearest competitor Daniel Roberts of the United States by two seconds. Roberts came in second with 13.15 seconds, while the third place hurdler was Wilhem Belocian of France who clocked 13.30 seconds.

Winning Performances

Hansle Parchment represented Jamaica at the 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games. In 2012, he won the Olympic trials in Jamaica with a personal best at the time of 13.18 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the Summer Games in London. He won a bronze medal in the final on August 8, 2012, with a time of 13.12 seconds, a Jamaican record at the time. Parchment was third in the Jamaican Olympic Trials in June 2021, qualifying for the 2020 Games with a time of 13.18 seconds. In the 110-meter hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics, he won the first-place gold medal by clocking 13.04 seconds over the distance. In 2023, Parchment won the 110-meter hurdles silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He also took home silver several years before at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China. Parchment won a silver medal at the 2023 Jamaican National Championship with a season’s best time of 13.07 seconds. In 2018, he took home a silver medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and a gold medal at the NACAC Championships in Toronto. He took first place at the Summer Universiade in Shenzhen in 2011 with a then-personal best of 13.24 seconds. His personal best time of 12.94 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles was achieved in Areva in 2014.

About Hansle Parchment

Parchment was born in June 1990 and is a native of St. Thomas. He attended Morant Bay High School and graduated from the University of the West Indies in Kingston. His athletic career began at Morant Bay when he joined the school’s track and field team in the second form. After high school, he had planned to leave Jamaica to pursue his academic and track careers overseas, but he changed his mind when he received a full scholarship to the University of the West Indies. He graduated with a degree in psychology from the university’s Mona campus in 2017. In 2015, he participated as a runway model during Caribbean Fashion Week. With his victory at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he became the oldest gold medal winner in the 110-meter hurdles event in history. In 2021 he was named Jamaica’s Sportsman of the Year.

Photo – Hansle Parchment’s Instagram Page