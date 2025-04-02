Grand Slam Track is bringing its first-ever Kingston Slam to Jamaica from April 4-6, 2025, at the National Stadium. This highly anticipated event will showcase 96 world-class athletes competing in thrilling track races. Whether you’re attending in person or watching from home, here’s everything you need to know.

Kingston Slam Schedule

The event will take place over three days, featuring intense competitions in sprints, hurdles, and distance races.

Day 1: Friday, April 4, 2025

17:42 – Women’s 200m (Long Sprints)

17:54 – Men’s 400m (Long Sprints)

18:04 – Women’s 3000m (Long Distance)

18:22 – Women’s 800m (Short Distance)

18:34 – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

18:46 – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

18:56 – Men’s 5000m (Long Distance)

19:21 – Men’s 100m (Short Sprints)

Day 2: Saturday, April 5, 2025

17:42 – Men’s 110m Hurdles (Short Hurdles)

17:56 – Men’s 200m (Long Sprints)

18:10 – Women’s 1500m (Short Distance)

18:25 – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles)

18:38 – Women’s 100m (Short Sprints)

18:52 – Men’s 1500m (Short Distance)

19:07 – Men’s 200m (Short Sprints)

19:21 – Women’s 400m (Long Sprints)

Day 3: Sunday, April 6, 2025

14:42 – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles)

14:54 – Men’s 400m (Long Hurdles)

15:04 – Women’s 5000m (Long Distance)

15:29 – Men’s 100m (Short Hurdles)

15:39 – Men’s 800m (Short Distance)

15:49 – Men’s 3000m (Long Distance)

16:08 – Women’s 200m (Short Sprints)

16:21 – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

Where to Watch

Grand Slam Track has secured broadcast deals across multiple regions, ensuring global coverage of the event. Fans can tune in through the following platforms:

United States : Peacock (all three days), The CW (Saturday and Sunday)

: Peacock (all three days), The CW (Saturday and Sunday) Canada : CBC

: CBC Europe & Asia : Eurosport

: Eurosport United Kingdom & Ireland : TNT Sports

: TNT Sports France : L’Equipe

: L’Equipe Hungary : MTVA

: MTVA China & Hong Kong : PCCW

: PCCW Japan : TBS

: TBS New Zealand : Sky Sport

: Sky Sport Middle East & North Africa : BeIN Sports

: BeIN Sports Brazil : CazéTV

: CazéTV Caribbean & Latin America : Rush Sports

: Rush Sports Jamaica : TVJ

: TVJ Africa: SuperSport

With coverage in 189 countries and territories, fans worldwide will be able to enjoy the action live.

Athletes to Watch

Men’s Short Sprints:

Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Zharnel Hughes, Courtney Lindsey, Ackeem Blake, Terrence Jones, Joseph Fahnbulleh.

Women’s Short Sprints:

Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Alana Reid, Jacious Sears, Tamara Clark, Jodean Williams, Kemba Nelson.

Men’s Long Sprints:

Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Jereem Richards, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Deandre Watkin, Zandrion Barnes.

Women’s Long Sprints:

Gabby Thomas, Nickisha Pryce, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser, Dina Asher-Smith, Talitha Diggs, Stacey Ann Williams.

Men’s Short Hurdles:

Freddie Crittenden, Sasha Zhoya, Daniel Roberts, Orlando Bennett, Omar McLeod, Cordell Tinch, Eric Edwards Jr., Dylan Beard.

Women’s Short Hurdles:

Ackera Nugent, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Masai Russell, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, Danielle Williams, Amber Hughes, Denisha Cartwright, Nia Ali.

Men’s Long Hurdles:

Clément Ducos, Alison Dos Santos, Caleb Dean, Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, CJ Allen, Chris Robinson, Assinie Wilson.

Women’s Long Hurdles:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Rushell Clayton, Jasmine Jones, Shiann Salmon, Cathelijn Peeters, Andrenette Knight, Dalilah Muhammad, Cassandra Tate.

Men’s Short Distance:

Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse, Marco Arop, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Bryce Hoppel, Neil Gourley, Mohamed Attaoui.

Women’s Short Distance:

Jess Hull, Nikki Hiltz, Diribe Welteji, Mary Moraa, Sage Hurta-Klecker, Heather MacLean, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Susan Ejore.

Men’s Long Distance:

Grant Fisher, Ronald Kwemoi, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Cooper Teare, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Dylan Jacobs, Telahun Haile Bekele.

Women’s Long Distance:

Nozomi Tanaka, Tsige Gebreselama, Agnes Ngetich, Elise Cranny, Hellen Ekalale, Whittni Morgan, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Ejgayehu Taye.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the Kingston Slam and other Grand Slam Track events are available now. Visit grandslamtrack.com/events for pricing and availability.

Follow @GrandSlamTrack on social media for updates and exclusive content from the event. Don’t miss out on this festival of speed!