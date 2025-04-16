The energy was electric, the performances world-class, and the stakes higher than ever as the Grand Slam Track series kicked off its inaugural season in Kingston, Jamaica. Over three thrilling days at the National Stadium, 96 of the world’s fastest athletes competed in a revolutionary format that stripped away pacers, pushed head-to-head rivalries, and rewarded excellence — with $1.2 million in prize money handed out to the 12 Slam Champions.

Founded by four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, the Grand Slam Track format is redefining the sport with its focus on raw racing and athlete-first competition. And if the Kingston Slam was anything to go by, the future of track and field is in good hands.

Jamaican Joy: Danielle Williams Makes History

The loudest cheer of the weekend erupted when hometown hero Danielle Williams surged to victory in the Women’s Short Hurdles 100m, becoming the first Jamaican Slam Champion. She edged out fellow Jamaican Ackera Nugent in a nail-biter, clocking 11.54 seconds.

“It’s wonderful,” Williams said of winning in front of her home crowd. “Happy I could pull it out for them. Hopefully it starts a cycle and more come after me”​.

As the first Challenger to defeat a Racer in any race group, Williams pocketed $100,000 USD and set the tone for a weekend that was both emotional and electrifying.

Head-to-Head Drama Across the Board

Day after day, fans witnessed elite showdowns with Olympic champions, world medallists, and breakout stars all hungry for the win.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated both the 400m and 400m hurdles, finishing with a world-leading 52.76 in the hurdles and a stunning 50.32 in the flat, becoming the only athlete to sweep her group by nearly two seconds both times​. “It was amazing,” she said. “Just so excited about where this can go for athletes and for the sport”​.

Gabby Thomas, already a household name in the 200m, ran a massive personal best of 49.14 in the 400m to clinch the Women’s Long Sprints title after winning the 200m. “The stakes are high,” she admitted. “That 100k was on the line, so I really had to fight tooth and nail for that”​.

Kenny Bednarek, draped in Jamaican colours on his headband, swept the Men’s Short Sprints (100m and 200m), edging Jamaica’s Oblique Seville by just .01 in the 100m. “I said I wanted to dominate, and that’s what I did,” Bednarek beamed​.

Grand Finishes and Photo Finishes

The final day didn’t disappoint. Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye stormed past Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich in the final lap of the 5000m to sweep the Women’s Long Distance group in 14:54.88, while American Grant Fisher took the Men’s Long Distance crown after a tactical run in the 3000m.

“The crowd is into it,” Fisher said. “It’s cool seeing a new culture… I got a chicken patty last night — good fuel for today!”​

In one of the tightest races of the weekend, Brazil’s Alison dos Santos edged Chris Robinson by .02 seconds in the 400m flat to complete his own sweep of the Men’s Long Hurdles group. “You need to compete one day and stay locked in for the next. This feels more like a championship than a meet,” dos Santos said​.

More Than Just Medals — It’s About Momentum

Beyond the times and titles, the weekend was filled with powerful statements about the future of the sport. From Melissa Jefferson-Wooden vowing to “invest, invest, invest” after her $100K win in the Women’s Short Sprints, to Sasha Zhoya basking in the moment — “It’s a pleasure to win on a track where all the greatest came from” — the athlete testimonials reflected a shared belief in what Grand Slam Track is building​.

Even those who didn’t win left inspired. “It’s going to change the sport forever,” said Nikki Hiltz. “I want to get a ticket and scrapbook it for my kids one day”​.

What’s Next for Grand Slam Track?

With Kingston setting the bar sky-high, all eyes turn to Miami (May 2–4) for the next leg of the four-part series. Each Slam is standalone — no points carry over — meaning new rivalries can emerge, and new champions can rise.

As Michael Johnson’s bold new vision continues to unfold, one thing is clear: track and field just got its groove back, and it started right here, on Jamaican soil.