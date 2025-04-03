Grand Slam Track is bringing its first-ever Kingston Slam to Jamaica from April 4-6, 2025, at the National Stadium. This highly anticipated event will feature 96 world-class athletes competing in thrilling track races. Among them, seven standout Jamaican athletes are set to make their mark.

1. Nickisha Pryce – Rising Star in the 400m

Nickesha Pryce has been making waves in the 400m, improving her personal bests and consistently delivering strong performances. As the Jamaican national champion and a record-setter, she is one to watch in Kingston.

2. Ackera Nugent – Speed and Precision in the 100m Hurdles

Ackera Nugent has been breaking records in the 100m hurdles, including setting a Jamaican national record in 2024. Her explosive speed and technical mastery make her a top contender at the Grand Slam Track event.

3. Oblique Seville – Sprinting Towards Greatness

Oblique Seville has emerged as one of Jamaica’s fastest sprinters, recording a personal best of 9.81 seconds in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With his impressive consistency, he is set to bring excitement to the track in Kingston.

4. Rushell Clayton – Dominating the 400m Hurdles

Rushell Clayton, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist, has been steadily improving, breaking the 53-second barrier in 2024. She is determined to continue her success in front of the home crowd.

5. Stacy-Ann Williams – A Force in the 400m

Stacy-Ann Williams has proven her strength in the 400m, delivering strong relay performances for Jamaica. With her recent personal bests, she is expected to be a key competitor at the event.

6. Alana Reid – The Future of Jamaican Sprinting

Alana Reid is a rising star in the 100m, showing exceptional potential at a young age. She has been improving her times and is eager to showcase her talent in Kingston.

7. Roshawn Clarke – A Hurdler to Watch

Roshawn Clarke has been setting records in the 400m hurdles, including a world U-20 record in 2023. With his rapid progression, he is poised to deliver an outstanding performance at Grand Slam Track.

As the excitement builds for the first-ever Kingston Slam, these seven Jamaican athletes will be aiming to impress in “The Office” (The Jamaican National Stadium). Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying showcase of speed and endurance.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the Kingston Slam and other Grand Slam Track events are available now. Visit grandslamtrack.com/events for pricing and availability.

Follow @GrandSlamTrack on social media for updates and exclusive content from the event. Don’t miss out on this festival of speed!