Jamaican Olympic Diver, Yona Knight-Wisdom, Inducted Into Leeds Beckett University Hall of Fame

Jamaican Olympic diver Yona Knight-Wisdom has been inducted into the Leeds Beckett Sport Hall of Fame, a recognition celebrating his exceptional career and the legacy he continues to build in the sport of diving. Born in Leeds, England, Knight-Wisdom has represented Jamaica at the highest levels of international competition, marking a historic journey from his early days as a young diver to becoming one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished athletes.

Posting to social media after the event, he wrote, “Honoured to be inducted into the Leeds Beckett Sport Hall Of Fame.”

From Leeds to the Olympic Stage

Yona Knight-Wisdom’s story began in Leeds, where his passion for diving was first discovered in 2004 when he was talent-spotted by Leeds Diving Club. His early promise quickly developed into a professional career defined by perseverance, focus, and historic firsts.

Representing Jamaica since 2012, Yona broke new ground by becoming the first male diver to represent the island at the Olympic Games, competing at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024. His journey brought global attention to Jamaican diving and inspired a new generation of Caribbean athletes to pursue aquatic sports traditionally dominated by larger nations.

Knight-Wisdom’s international success includes silver medals at the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games. These accomplishments highlighted his technical skill and dedication, earning him respect across the global diving community.

Family Roots and Cultural Identity

Yona’s heritage plays a central role in his story. Raised in Leeds by a Barbadian mother, Grace, and a Jamaican father, Trevor, his upbringing blended the richness of Caribbean culture with the opportunities of British sport.

His father, a member of the reggae band The Bedrocks, recorded music at Abbey Road Studios before running a successful coach business for more than three decades. His mother, Grace, worked as a missionary across Africa and Europe before settling in Leeds. This unique family background helped shape Yona’s discipline, humility, and sense of purpose.

Through his dual identity, Knight-Wisdom has often served as a bridge between Jamaica and the UK, proudly carrying both cultures on the international stage.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yona Knight-Wisdom

Leeds Beckett’s Sporting Legacy

The Leeds Beckett Sport Hall of Fame was created to honor athletes, coaches, and leaders who have made significant contributions to sport and society. Hosted by sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold at the Carnegie School of Sport, the inaugural event recognized alumni who have achieved success across disciplines ranging from football and athletics to rugby, triathlon, and diving.

The Hall of Fame is not just a celebration of achievement but a permanent reminder of the university’s commitment to nurturing world-class talent. Leeds Beckett has long been recognized for its excellence in sport science, coaching, and performance education—playing a vital role in developing Olympic and professional athletes for nearly a century.

Yona’s induction acknowledges not only his personal achievements but also his role as a symbol of diversity and perseverance in elite sport. His journey from local club diver to three-time Olympian reflects the university’s mission to empower students to excel both academically and athletically.

Recognizing Sporting Excellence

The Hall of Fame’s inaugural class brought together an impressive group of sporting figures who have left lasting marks in their respective fields. Alongside Yona Knight-Wisdom, inductees include:

Alistair Brownlee OBE – Olympic Triathlon Champion

Emily Campbell – Olympic Weightlifter and the first British woman to medal in her sport

Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE – Rugby League legend

Kevin Sinfield OBE – Rugby League icon and coach

Alex Yee MBE – Olympic and World Triathlon Champion

Dee Caffari MBE – Record-breaking sailor

Claire O’Hara MBE – World Champion Freestyle Kayaker

Sir Ian McGeechan OBE – Rugby Union coach

Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE – Olympic Triathlete

In total, 37 athletes and sport professionals were honored for their contributions to their fields and to the legacy of Leeds Beckett University.

Photos – Yona Knight-Wisdom