Jamaican Photographer David Muir’s Book To Be Featured In South Florida For Caribbean American Heritage Month

The captivating fine art photography of well-known Jamaican photographer, David Muir, will be on display throughout the month of June in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month. The “Pieces of Jamaica” exhibit will be held at the Lauderdale Lakes Library, located at 3580 West Oakland Park Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

An opening reception will take place at the library on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5-7:30 p.m. EDT. Admission is free and art lovers can reserve their space online with a mobile eticket. Attendees will enjoy musical entertainment by DJ Bigg-C and Lucrece Louisdhon-Louinis will present a storytelling performance at 6 p.m.

Jamaican-Born Artist, Community Builder

Born in Jamaica and based in South Florida, Muir is an artist, author, entrepreneur, and community leader. One of his many projects is being part of the team that develops the direction of Island Syndicate, the Caribbean-American company delivering media, arts and entertainment to a diverse and sophisticated audience.

A photographer for over 30 years, Muir specializes in portrait photography at his studio and is popular at Broward College where he teaches photography. He mentors aspiring photographers, curates art shows, and conducts seminars for journalists and photographers. His photo artwork is featured in books, exhibits, galleries, and private collections around the world.

Photography Featured Around The World

“Pieces of Jamaica” has been the subject of national and international exhibits. Works from the exhibit were published as a coffee table book in 2012 titled “Pieces of Jamaica™, The Real Rock Edition,” featuring photos of Jamaica. His 2018 collection, “Reggae Reel: Moments in Music,” highlighted a decade of his reggae music photos.

Muir’s “Pieces of Jamaica” photo art exhibit is a unique opportunity for individuals to meet the artist during the opening reception. The public is invited to view his works, which will be on display throughout the month of June, at the Lauderdale Lakes Library in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Photo – David Muir