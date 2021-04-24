Jamaican Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

Nothing beats the combination of sweet cake and tart pineapple with coconut and a dash of rum in this Jamaican version of an all-time family favorite. It is easy to make and offers an impressive presentation at the table. A great dessert for special occasions.

This cake is traditionally prepared in a cast-iron skillet as the heavy pan prevents the butter from burning and makes turning the cake upside-down onto a serving platter actually easier.

Ingredients

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

14 oz can pineapple slices, with juice reserved

½ cup pecan halves

Whole maraschino cherries

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¾ cup whole milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

Zest of 1 lime, finely grated

1 Tablespoon lime juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tablespoon Jamaican Rum

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Melt butter over medium heat in a 10-inch, cast-iron skillet. Remove from heat and sprinkle the brown sugar evenly in the pan. Arrange canned pineapple slices in pan. Arrange pecans in spaces around pineapple rings. Place a maraschino cherry in the center of each pineapple slice. Whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add milk and oil and beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 1 minute. Add egg, lime zest, reserved pineapple juice, vanilla, coconut, and rum. Beat until combined. Pour batter evenly over the prepared pineapple slices in the skillet. Bake in preheated 350F-degree oven until top of cake is golden brown and tester inserted into center of cake comes out clean. About 25-30 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes, then carefully move onto serving platter by carefully inverting the cake. Serve warm or at room temperature. An optional topping of ice cream is a good addition.

NOTE: Let the cake cool completely – about 10-15 minutes – before inverting it. Put the serving dish upside-down on top of the baking pan and then flip quickly onto the plate.

This cake can be successfully frozen if wrapped in plastic wrap and then in foil before placing in the freezer where It should last about 2 to 3 months.

