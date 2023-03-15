Jamaican Reggae Artist Protoje to Perform at the 2023 Hollywood ArtsPark Experience in South Florida

The Hollywood Arts Park Experience series continues March 11, 2023 – a series of free festival-style concerts at the magnificent ArtsPark in downtown Hollywood, Florida – produced by the Rhythm Foundation for the City of Hollywood. Concertgoers are invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy live music with friends and family.

The series engages Hollywood residents, businesses, and visitors while showcasing what makes historic downtown Hollywood a great place to live, work and play. The 2023 series edition includes Rock, Reggae, Soul, AfroBeats, Blues and Funk, musical ingredients which make the Hollywood ArtPark Experience one of South Florida’s most eclectic live music series. Headline artists coming up are The Soul Rebels, direct from New Orleans; Jamaican reggae star Protoje; and Southern blues-rock sisters Larkin Poe.

“The Hollywood ArtPark Experience has always served as a hub of diversity, culture, and celebration of the arts, providing world class programming for the Hollywood community. The event has a really warm feeling. It’s larger than the music”, says James Quinlan, Rhythm Foundation director

Featured performers include:

The Soul Rebels, Saturday March 11th, 7 pm

Protoje, Sunday April 16th, 7pm

Larkin Poe, Sunday, May 7th, 7 pm

More information and the full lineup are available at HollywoodArtsParkExperience.com

The Soul Rebels started with an idea – to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock, and soul all within a brass band context. The band has built a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a deep pocket funk party-like atmosphere, charting new territory as they feature in major films, tour globally.

The Soul Rebels have impressed viewers with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and headlined the global TED Conference. They have toured supporting The Wu Tang Clan, The Rolling Stones, Lauryn Hill and Nile Rogers. On their own worldwide tours, they have featured special guests and collaborators galore – the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Cimafunk, Big Freedia, Pretty Lights, Curren$y, Joey Bada$$, Talib Kweli, GZA, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Raekwon, Metallica, and Marilyn Manson among others.

Soul Rebels’ show will open with a set by Erica Falls, the Big Easy’s new queen of Neo-Soul.