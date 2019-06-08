Jamaican Reggae Girlz Striker Khadija Shaw Signs with French Football Club

Star Jamaican Reggae Girlz striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw will join the Football Club des Girondinis de Bordeaux. A professional club headquartered in the city of Bordeaux. The club is currently playing in the first division of French football. Shaw signed the two-year contract with the club on June 6, 2019. “Bunny” Shaw is one of the 23 members of the Reggae Girlz team in France to compete in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The team coach Hue Menzies was overjoyed about Shaw’s signing, saying he was happy for the striker. He noted that, in addition to signing on with a professional team, Shaw has just finished obtaining a degree in communications Added to these accomplishments, her team is making history as the first from the Caribbean to compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Shaw is having a very good year, according to Menzies, who described the challenges, sacrifices, and commitment shown by Shaw in pursuit of her dreams.

The Women’s World Cup competition runs from June 7, 2019, through July 7, 2019. It will be its eighth staging. The Reggae Girlz will play their debut match on June 9, 2019, against a Brazilian team ranked at Number 10 in the world. The match will take place at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. As the Jamaican team is ranked 53rd in the world, its competition will not be easy, as they must also face the Italian side, which is ranked Number 13, on June 14, 2019. The team will then complete its first round Group C competition with a match against Australia, which is ranked sixth in the world, on June 15.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, 22, was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She played for two years for Eastern Florida State College and then transferred to the University of Tennessee. Shaw was named to the All-SEC first team in both her seasons with UT and received the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award as a senior in 2018. Shaw played for Jamaica globally at the U-15, U-17, U-20, and senior levels starting at age 14. She made her senior international debut in 2015 and was instrumental in Jamaica’s victory in an Olympic qualifying game against the Dominican Republic in 2019.