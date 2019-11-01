Jamaican Restaurant in UK Wins Food Awards for Best World Cuisine at The Food Awards England

Jamaican restaurant, Jemz Caribbean won the award for Best World Cuisine at the Food Awards England 2019. The restaurant is operated by the husband and wife team of Sandra and Patrick Harris. The restaurant recently celebrated its fourth anniversary.

The restaurant has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor® and customers are lavish in their praise, as evidenced by a review left by Toby K. “I’ve heard lots of great things about Jemz, so I decided to try it out for myself and it exceeded expectations. I can honestly say it was some of the best food I have ever eaten. It’s a family run business and that definitely came across on my visit, extremely welcoming and friendly.”

Located at 76 Ampthill Road in Bedford, England, the Harris’ serve up authentic, traditional Jamaican dishes using fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits and provide catering services for a multitude of special events. Diners have an extensive menu from which to choose.

Jerk chicken and jerk pork are highly-rated house specialties at Jemz Caribbean, along with curried choices and a variety of seafood selections all seasoned with the unique touch of a Jamaican chef. The restaurant also caters to those with allergies and special dietary needs.

This is the sixth year that Creative Oceanic has hosted the awards. The Food Awards England 2019 recognizes excellent restaurants, chefs, servers, specialists and suppliers. The winners were chosen based on votes received by the public. Winners were presented with their awards at a black-tie ceremony was held on Oct. 14, 2019, at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Photo Source: Jemz Caribbean Facebook