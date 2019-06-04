Jamaican Restaurant on USA Today’s List of Top 10 Unique Hotel Experiences

The Zimbali Rasta experience in Jamaica comes to visitors courtesy of Rasta Fiyah (Fire). Named as one of USA Today’s Top 10 must-have experiences, it’s far more than a weekend retreat. Guests can take a Jamaican cooking class and indulge in authentic Rastafari cuisine and culture.

An adherent of natural farming and living for more than 30 years, Fiyah leads a hike through the hills on his organic farm where visitors can harvest fresh foods and spices, fill their water bottles from water that springs straight from the ground, and learn the art of Ital cooking over an open fire that honors the unity of nature. The resort’s dining has been rated on Trip Advisor as the best restaurant in Jamaica for five years.

People seek unique experiences and book travel accordingly. In addition to Zimbali Retreats, USA Today named the following as essential destinations for incomparable experiences.

Grand Isle Resort & Spa in the Bahamas – Visitors get up close and personal with sharks as they tag them, take tissue samples and collect data with preeminent marine biologist, Dr. Austin Gallagher.

Andrew Pickney Inn in Charleston, SC – Learn Lowcountry’s Gullah Geechee tradition of basket weaving with artist, Lynette Youson, whose work is in the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The ART in Denver, CO – Couples celebrating their nuptials can have them immortalized by wedding portrait artist, Jennie Lou.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia, Canada – Guests can play golf on a glacier before enjoying a picnic on a mountaintop.

Ritz-Carlton in Toronto, Canada – Individuals can take a plate-painting class from artist-in-residence, Jacqueline Poirier, aka The Crazy Plate Lady.

Miraval in AZ and Austin, TX – Hosting cooking classes in state-of-the-art kitchens, the experience features mindful, healthy instruction and people can purchase the kitchen tools to recreate their experience at home.

Inbal in Jerusalem, Israel – Experience the healing and restorative benefits of mud and other products from the Dead Sea during a unique spa experience.

Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore, MD – Take a water taxi to the Sagamore Spirit Distillery specializing in rye whiskey. Take a tour, enjoy a whisky tasting and opt in for a helicopter tour of the property.

The Restoration in Charleston, SC – Guests receive a one-hour consultation to describe their dream motorcycle that will be built from the ground up by master craftsmen, and be ready for delivery in 4-9 months. Individuals can ride their motorcycle away or have it shipped to them.

Photo and Information Source: Facebook, USA Today Top 10