“Jamaican Santa Claus” Romeich Major Bringing Cheer to Children’s Homes in Jamaica

Known as the “Jamaican Santa Claus” for his philanthropy and giving back to the island, the producer, businessman, and artist manager of stars like Shenseea and Ding Dong Ravers, Romeich Major, has partnered with Pickney Pampering to make the Christmas holiday bright for those in the wards at Jamaica’s Children’s Homes.

Showcased On Instagram

On his official Instagram page, Major showed a video of a roomful of toys and treats that he plans to distribute to some 300 children over the 2023 Christmas season. The video was captioned, “Although we don’t have no chimney for Santa Claus to come down, the children right across Jamaica will still get nuff toys this a Christmas once @majormarketingja is around.” He added that the “elves” in the ‘toy workshop” at Pickney Pampering would gift the children with “toys and niceness” beginning on December 10, 2023.

Requests For Help

Major encouraged his friends and colleagues in the entertainment and fashion industries, along with corporate Jamaica, to contribute to his holiday efforts. “Everybody deserves to get nice things, especially at Christmas time,” he posted. In his request, he asked those interested in helping to send him messages via Instagram or email if they want to participate in bringing cheer to children who are under the state’s care.

Previous Philanthropic Efforts

Major has displayed his philanthropy during Christmas before. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he joined with Pickney Pampering to provide gifts to some 30 children at the Miracle Tabernacle in St Andrew.

About Romeich Major

In addition to producing and managing career, Major is a dancehall/reggae fashion designer and owns the fashion business “Romeich Wear,” which he started in 2005. He has designed clothing for Beenie Man, I Octane, Tarus Riley, and Bounty Killer, among others.

Photo – Nick Ford