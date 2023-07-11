Jamaican Shericka Jackson’s Journey: From Slow Start to World Leading Sprinting Sensation

Jamaican female sprinter Shericka Jackson currently holds world leading times in both the 100m and 200m following her incredible sprinting showcase at the 2023 Jamaica National Junior & Senior Track and Field Championships.

Jackson, however, didn’t always excel in track and field. In her childhood, she considered herself a slow runner, and during school sports days, she struggled to even come close to the top three positions. Her speed was often compared to that of a turtle.

A lifechanging decision

Everything changed in her final year of high school when young Jackson made a serious commitment to track and field. She decided to give it her all and work hard to improve. This was when she found inspiration from her remarkable coach, who believed in her abilities and pushed her to achieve her full potential.

Sprint double star

Fast forward to the present day, and Shericka Jackson has become an incredible sprinting sensation. She recently showcased her exceptional skills by completing a remarkable sprint double. In the 200 meters, she delivered an outstanding performance, clocking a season’s best time of 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s), securing a well-deserved victory. This impressive achievement followed her exceptional personal best time of 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters.

Building a Profile

Jackson began her athletic career as a speedy 400-meter sprinter, and her talent quickly caught the attention of the athletics world. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, she secured a bronze medal in the 400 meters, showcasing her potential on the global stage. Not content with just one medal, Jackson added to her accolades by winning silver, gold, and bronze in the 4×400-meter relay. Her prowess as a relay runner further established her as a force to be reckoned with.

Transitioning to Shorter Sprints

In 2021, under the guidance of her coach, Stephen Francis, Jackson decided to focus on shorter sprints. She participated in the Jamaica Olympic Trials, where she delivered personal best performances of 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.82 seconds in the 200 meters. These impressive times earned her a place at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, where she made her mark.

Olympic Success and World Championships

At the Tokyo Olympics, Jackson claimed the bronze medal in the 100 meters with a career-best time of 10.76 seconds. Her performance was outstanding, finishing just behind fellow Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price. The Jamaican dominance was evident with Elaine Thompson-Herah securing the gold. Jackson’s success continued at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she shone in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. She won silver in the 100 meters with a personal best of 10.73 seconds, solidifying her position among the world’s fastest women. In the 200 meters, she claimed gold, setting a championship and national record time of 21.45 seconds, making her the second-fastest woman in history in that event.

Making History

Shericka Jackson’s achievements go beyond individual events. With her gold in the 200 meters at the World Championships, she became the first athlete in the history of the championships to win medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters. This remarkable feat solidifies her place in athletics history as a versatile and exceptional sprinter, and certainly an athlete to watch for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Photo – YouTube