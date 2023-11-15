Jamaican Sprint Hurdler among 117 Athletes Joining Team Visa for Paris Olympics In 2024

Jamaican sprint hurdler, Rasheed Broadbell, has been selected as one of the 117 athletes who will form Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Olympics and serve as a global brand ambassador for Visa. Broadbell said he was thrilled to be a member of Team Visa for what will be his first Olympic Games. He added that receiving support from a well-known and prestigious brand like Visa will provide a boost to sports in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

About Rasheed Broadbell

Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell was born August 13, 2000, and is a sprint hurdler who specializes in the 110-meter event. He is the current Commonwealth Games champion in the 110-meter hurdles. While achieving major success with his win at the Commonwealth Games championships in 2022, Broadbell, who entered the World Athletics competition as the fastest hurdler in the world, experienced a setback at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He became entangled with one of the final barriers during his heat, and the mishap allowed his competitors in the race to pass him.

2024 Visa Class Largest in The Program’s History

The 117 Olympic and Paralympic athletes that make up Team Visa for 2024 is the largest and most diverse in the history of the program. They represent over 60 markets and 40 sports. The athletes, who come from nations around the world, attended a two-day Team Visa Summit in Paris where they participated in a masterclass centered on brand immersion and best practices for telling their own stories. According to Visa marketing lead for the Caribbean and Central American regions, Waldemar Cordero, athletes who compete today are empowered to tell their unique stories, transform their fans into a community, and generate commerce with their own creations. The summit was designed to develop their skills as creators and help them find new ways to engage and inspire people at a global level.

Visa Transforms Paris 2024 Site With Cultural References

In preparation for the 2024 games, Visa transformed the future site in Paris into a “creator playground” that features art, technology, music, sport, fashion, and food. Through guidance provided by cultural influencers and social media experts, athletes learned to express themselves effectively through content challenges and collaborative sessions that involved learning a new sport, creating a music track, and making street art. The Team Visa athletes also engaged with Sport Dans La Ville, an association created for professional integration via sport in France in regard to the Etienne Bardelli mural in Stade Elisabeth that celebrates the community and provides incentives for youth to participate in sports. The Team Visa program has aided over 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes since 2000, choosing the athletes on the basis of athletic achievement, involvement with their communities, and how well their values align with the core values of Visa: equality, access, and inclusion.

Photo – YouTube