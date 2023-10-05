Jamaica’s Olympic Champion Hurdler Hansle Parchment Dedicates Medal to His Coach

Jamaican Olympic champion Hansle Parchment took to social media on October 2, 2023, to dedicate the silver medal he received at the 2023 World Athletics Championships tournament to his coach of 14 years, Fitz Coleman. In regard to the dedication, Parchment posted, “He deserves this as much as I do,” gaining cheers and praise from his social media followers and displaying one of the character traits that have made him a favorite among track and field fans worldwide.

Special Meaning of Medal

Parchment noted in his social media post that the World Championships in Budapest was special to him and that the silver medal meant a lot. His Facebook post described Coleman as a friend and mentor in addition to being his athletics coach, adding that Coleman “has been a guiding force in all my achievements” and that he wanted “to send a heartfelt thanks” to his coach with his dedication of the medal.

Parchment’s Career Achievements

The Jamaican field athlete specializes in the 110-meter hurdles and is the current Olympic champion in this event. He won Jamaica’s Olympic trials in 2012 with a then-personal best time of 13.18 seconds to qualify for that year’s Summer Olympics and then went on to win the bronze medal in the 110-meter final with a then-Jamaican record of 13.12 seconds. At the 2015 World Championships, he won a silver medal in the final, and in 2021 took third place in the Jamaican Olympic trials with 13.18 seconds to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics. In the 110-meter final at the Olympics, he won a gold medal, clocking 13.04 seconds. He then placed second at the 2023 Jamaican National Championship with 13.13 seconds, a performance that brought him to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. In Budapest, he won a silver medal with his then-season’s best time of 13.07 seconds.

Performance at the 2023 Diamond League

Parchment won his first Diamond League trophy in September 2023, in Eugene, Oregon, running the 110-meter hurdles in a lifetime-best and world-best time of 12.93 seconds to defeat American Grant Holloway, the three-time world champion. Parchment’s time in this event made him the fastest Jamaican in the world. Parchment plans to defend his 110-meter hurdles Olympic title at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

About Fitz Coleman

Track and field coach Fitz Coleman is a specialist in hurdling events. He currently serves as the head coach and technical director of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)-recognized High Performance Training Center in Kingston, Jamaica. The Center is responsible for the training of Jamaica’s track and field athletes. Together with Glen Mills, Coleman is a member of the team that coaches Jamaica’s Olympic track team. Coleman has been named Person of the Year by the Jamaica Gleaner in honor of his contributions to sports in Jamaica. Other athletes he has coached include sprint champion Usain Bolt and 400-meter Commonwealth Games medal winner, Jermaine Gonzales.

