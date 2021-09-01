Jamaican Sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Jamaica’s champion sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Sixth Annual People Profile Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Sunrise Civic Center in Sunrise, Florida, on September 5, 2021. She will be honored at the black-tie event for her exceptional career as a track and field athlete.

Campbell Brown is the most decorated athlete in Jamaica’s history. She has won more than 46 awards at international competitions. Upon being presented with the lifetime achievement award, she will join an esteemed group of previous winners, including singer/actress Melba Moore, Oliver Samuels and Leonie Forbes of Jamaica, and scientist Pepe Ramnaught of Trinidad and Tobago. Other honorees include the late Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, basketball star Dwayne Wade, and motivational speaker Les Brown.

Receiving the award with Campbell Brown will be 11 additional honorees, including Lester Hinds, writer for The Gleaner newspaper, who will be presented with the Outstanding Journalist of the Year Award.

People Profile is an initiative that seeks to enrich the lives of people around the world through the sharing of stories that educate, motivate, and inspire others. The People Profile Awards are given in recognition of individuals in the community who “are doing extraordinary things.” The interview stories provided by People Profile motivate others in powerful ways through first-person testimony. The initiative brings people’s true and personal stories to the world so that others’ lives will be enriched by their examples. People Profile also offers in-depth training sessions for participating volunteers.

Veronica Campbell Brown, 39, was born in Clarke’s Town, Trelawny. A retired track and field sprinter who represented Jamaica, she specialized in the 100 and 200 meters. She won eight Olympic medals and is just the second woman in history to take home two consecutive medals in the 200-meter event. She is also one of only nine athletes to win world championship titles at the youth, junior, and senior levels. The winner of a 100-meter gold medal at the 2007 World Championships and a 200-meter gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, she ran personal best times of 10.76 seconds in the 100 and 21.74 in the 200. During her career at the World Championships, Campbell Brown also won seven silver medals and one bronze. She was twice the 60-meter champion at the IAAF World Indoor Championships.

