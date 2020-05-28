Jamaican Supermodel, Jeneil Williams, Featured in Vogue, Discusses Being Pregnant During COVID Pandemic - Jamaicans.com

Supermodel Jeneil Williams and significant other, Shay Hunter, are expecting their first child soon. Williams has been journaling her journey to motherhood and is sharing her pregnancy story during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s featured in the May edition of Vogue magazine.

Like many other mothers-to-be, Williams tells how her check-ups have transitioned to FaceTime and how ZOOM is playing a role in staying connected, including an online baby shower – it’s a girl – so her family in Jamaica could be included in the festivities. The pandemic has forced the 30-year-old model to make a variety of adjustments while facing the unknown of the coronavirus.

Williams has been featured on a variety of covers for Vogue and magazines that included GQ and Essence during her 15-year career. She’s been the face of advertising campaigns for names that include Nike and Jimmy Choo. Williams has also walked the catwalk for a long list of elite designers that include Louis Vuitton and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Discovered in 2005 by the Pulse agency when she was a winner in the Caribbean Model Search competition, Williams is a hot commodity within the international modeling community. Since she burst onto the modeling scene, she’s worked non-stop and is currently signed with IMG Models.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Williams was a track and field star and would have pursued a potential career as a professional athlete had the modeling world not come knocking on her door. Her family still resides in Jamaica and Williams is already planning a family reunion as soon as possible when shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

Williams is eager to introduce her daughter to the joys of Jamaica as she grows, to share the same type of experiences she had growing up on the island, and to “be a real Yardie.” The pandemic has placed challenges in Williams’ path that women haven’t faced in over 100 years and she’s handling it in the same way she walks the catwalk – with style and grace.

