Jamaican, Tamar Hamilton, Running For Circuit Court Judge in Broward County, Florida

Attorney Tamar Hamilton is married to Gregory Hamilton, and the couple has two children, daughter Shaneil and son Gregory II.

She is the leading attorney and founder of the Law Office of Tamar N. Hamilton, P.A. Her journey to the practice of law began when she earned a Bachelor of Arts, in Interdisciplinary Studies Arts and Humanities, from Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, Florida, with an emphasis in the areas of communication and writing. Ms. Hamilton later received her Juris Doctorate degree with honors from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida, where she presently serves as an Adjunct Law Professor. With her desire to impact as many lives as possible with the knowledge and experiences she gained, Ms. Hamilton returned to Jamaica, and achieved the Legal Certificate (Law School Degree) at the Norman Manley Law School, Jamaica, W.I., allowing her entrance to practice law in the 21 Eastern Caribbean Islands. She is a practicing attorney in Jamaica and has been connecting Floridians with legal resources and services in Jamaica, with the hope of building the confidence of the Jamaican Community in the Jamaican Legal System.

Ms. Hamilton has gained invaluable experience in Estate Planning, Wills and Probate, as well as Property Law, including, Real Estate Transactional and litigation matters, including but not limited to Mortgage Foreclosure, Quiet Title Actions, Contract Law, and Business Transactions. She continues to serve the community, connecting people to valuable resources, and being a role model. She believes we must lead by first becoming the example of what we want to see.

Her professional affiliations include:

Ms. Hamilton is passionate about serving. As an adjunct Professor at St. Thomas University School of Law, she not only teaches, but serves as a mentor to her students. This passion to guide, inspire and motivate those she meets is the driving force behind all her pursuits. Her philosophy is that each person has a treasure that lies deep within them, waiting to be discovered; once the treasure is discovered people will begin to live an enriched and fulfilling life.

She is now a candidate for Circuit Court Judge, here in Broward County, Florida.