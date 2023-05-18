Jamaicans.com Sheron Hamilton Pearson awarded at The Lawman Lynch Foundation’s MUSIC for LIFE

Sheron Hamilton Pearson, noted community development activist, along with 14 other sector leaders from the New York area, was awarded The Foundation Award, for contributions to community development and civic life at the Lawman Lynch Foundation’s 2023 Music for Life and Foundation Awards, held at the Maggie Walker Auditorium in Brooklyn on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Philanthropy Awardees

In a category that included philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Trisha Bailey and real estate executive Blane Stoddart, Sheron Hamilton Pearson was hailed as a community development stalwart who continues to use her influence to positively impact the Diaspora. Ms. Hamilton Pearson, through her extensive network, has made significant contributions to non-profit organizations and individuals in the North American space, particularly in the field of educational development initiatives for the vulnerable; and has ensured that resources are strategically funneled to deserving causes in Jamaica; which, according to Lawman Lynch, aligns with the mission of the Lawman Lynch Foundation. Ms. Hamilton Pearson, in a very emotional acceptance speech, expressed her gratitude to the Lawman Lynch Foundation and the overwhelming feeling she had being surrounded by her “tribe” as she navigates her blessed life.

Interestingly, Sheron Hamilton Pearson celebrated her birthday that night, and was serenaded by fellow awardee and MUSIC for LIFE performer Keisha Martin.

Public Service Awardees

Other awardees included Assistant Chief of Police at the NYPD, Ruel Stephenson, the highest-ranking Jamaican serving in the Police Department. Stephenson was honoured for his achievements as a member of the Police Department and acknowledged as a leader who “epitomizes the values of discipline in leadership as a means to inspire those within his team”.

Also awarded at the event was entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Trisha Bailey, who in her acceptance speech encouraged her fellow awardees to continue making a positive impact – not only in “our communities, but the wider global society”.

Award recipient Congresswoman Yvette Clarke was described as “one who has shattered many glass ceilings and who has blazed a trail in the US Congress leaving locator pins along the way so others may follow”. In her response Congresswoman Clarke spoke of the need to ensure that the United States, “which is a society built by immigrants over the decades, maintains an Immigration Policy that is both equitable and fair”. She noted that “too often Caribbean and African immigrants are treated poorly, relative to the experiences of European immigrants. Former North East Diaspora Chair, Dr. Karren Dunkley, was also awarded for her contributions to Diaspora and nation building, having led the Diaspora through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Well-Attended By Caribbean Diaspora Top Brass

The event was attended by dignitaries from the Caribbean including Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis; Former Jamaican Parliamentarian and Convenor of “the FUTURE Speaks”, Raymond Pryce. Also present were President of the National Medical Association, Dr. Garfield Clunnie, himself a Jamaican, Shirley Samuels of Love and Hip Hop, and other notable professionals in the medical, education and other fields.

The Foundation Awards were conferred on Dr. Karren Dunkley, Blane Stoddart, Clemment “Ras Clem” Hume, Claudette Powell, RN, Michelle Arthurton, Sheron Hamilton Pearson, Dr. Trevor Dixon, Antonette Bovell, Patrick Maitland, Beverly Nichols, OD, Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson, Dr. Trisha Bailey, Keisha Martin, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Judith Kitson. The MUSIC for LIFE performers featured a rich and diverse set of performances from Caribbean musicians such as Reggae Royalty Chino McGregor, the Queen of JamRock Soul Keisha Martin, Future Fambo, DJ Cheem, Nello Vibes, Chris Thomas the CEO, Schen, Jahmyiah, Genna Roots Band, the PyroTech Dancers and DJ Buju Kuumba.

LLF Grateful For Support

Lawman Lynch, Founder and Executive Director of the Lawman Lynch Foundation, stated that “MUSIC for LIFE has been the main fundraiser for the Foundation, and each time it’s held, it gets better, we are extremely appreciative of the support we get and the team we work with. The mission is to assist deserving young people who simply need our help, and absolutely nothing will derail that mission”.

Sheron Hamilton Pearson is a former news presenter and contributor at Jamaicans.com.

Photo – LLF