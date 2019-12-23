Jamaica’s Consul General of New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, OD 2019 Christmas/New Year’s Message

My fellow Jamaicans in the Diaspora, Christmas is that special time of year when Jamaicans at home and abroad make a special effort to spread joy and cheer to friends and family in our uniquely traditional way. There is no equivalent to our traditional Christmas dinner, Christmas cake, festivities, reggae-inspired Christmas carols, Grand Market and dressing up in our ‘Sunday best’ for Church.

There is nothing comparable to the warmth of our people and spirit of Jamaica Land we Love. So, this season, and on into the New Year, let us celebrate each other and keep building a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

As 2020 draws near, may this Christmas help us to rediscover the bonds that keep us together and strengthen us as a people in our quest to achieve both our individual and national goals. May the season inspire us to continue our journey towards realizing our true potential as a nation. Let us be truly thankful and encouraged by the most recent successes of Mrs. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was crowned the Best Female Athlete at the inaugural Pan American (Pan Am) Sports Awards and Miss Toni-Ann Singh who was crowned Miss World at the prestigious Miss World 2019 competition. We continue to excel in many fields of endeavor and rejoice in these abundant blessings.

During this miraculous season, may your homes be filled with love, peace, and happiness. May your hearts be filled with contentment and the unique feeling of joy that the season brings. It is my hope that this glorious message will fill you with good cheer as we celebrate the birth of Christ, and rejoice in all the Blessings that have come our way over the past year.

As Jamaicans and as Christians, we recognize that love, joy and peace are the ingredients for a wonderful Christmas. I hope you find them all this festive season. Let us continue to demonstrate the true meaning of our Jamaican spirit by giving with love, being good neighbours, and good countrymen and women.

From my family to yours, I wish you happiness, health, love and peace this holiday season. I sincerely wish you wonderful memories and everything merry and bright during this joyous season.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Photo Courtesy: Alsion Roach Wilson, OD/Instagram