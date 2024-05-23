Jamaica’s Contingent to Paris Olympics to be Announced At The End of June

Jamaica’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be officially announced at the end of June, following the conclusion of all qualifying events. President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Christopher Samuda says at that time, all athletes, coaches and managers will be confirmed.

In an interview with Jamaicans.com, the JOA President welcomed the commitment from several corporate sponsors which have pledged substantial support to the Association. “I maintain that a sporting sector or industry cannot be created and survive strategically without capital and our thrust is to import capital not only to give currency and viability to sporting events but also to demonstrate the value of commercialization in monetizing brands in the interest of our sportsmen and women and coaches.”

According to Mr. Samuda, investments have been secured from major partners PUMA, Red Stripe, Grace Foods, First Global Bank, Supreme Venture, Marathon Insurance Brokers and Starlight Productions, “which continue to be ploughed into advancing the careers of our sportsmen and women and their coaches, the management and technical structures of the JOA for the games and our member associations and capacity building and institutional strengthening undertakings all of which are supporting Paris’ activation.”

Among the planned initiatives for August 6 and 7, announced at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston recently, where the Jamaica Olympic Association launched the island’s Olympic campaign include:

For Independence Day, August 6 and throughout, the theme will be “Tun up de Vibes – Power in Paris”

A musical explosion for the two days branded “JAHlympic Roots, Reggae and Rocksteady”

Interviews and huddles with athletes and coaches for the two days branded “Olympic Voices of Jamaica”

A display of Jamaican cuisine for the two days branded “Sweet-Spice, Sample Jamaica”

Streaming for the two days branded “Jamaica, with love, to the World”

At the Kingston launch, the JOA also announced scholarships to assist Shanieka Ricketts, Samantha Hall, Christoff Bryan, Malik James-King and Nayoka Clunis, dedicated to defraying expenses relating to training and attendance at qualifying tournaments or meets for the Paris Olympic Games.

When asked what legacy he hopes the 2024 Olympics will leave for Jamaican sports and future athletes, Mr. Samuda told Jamaicans.com that his hope is that our performances at the Paris Games will demonstrate not only unparalleled prowess, but will inspire the next generations of sportsmen and women to inculcate in their DNA the principles, values and heritage of Olympism which ought to characterize performances. “The legacy of our Jamaican yard in Paris will imprint indelibly on the global landscape a cultural landmark that embodies the humanity, comity, energy, roots, rock and reggae of Jamrock,” noted the JOA President.