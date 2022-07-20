A humanitarian, thought leader and sought after public speaker, Lisa Hanna, MP, Shadow Minister, Foreign Affairs and Trade and a Former Miss World (1993) will be the Keynote Speaker at The Atlanta Jamaican Association (AJA) Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards on Saturday, August 13th. Live entertainment provided by the popular Fabulous Five Band alongside DJ Mikey Sparkle.

The Atlanta Jamaican Association, Inc. (AJA) in collaboration with AJ Cultural and Educational Fund, Inc. (AJCEF), is delighted to announce the staging of the much anticipated 2022 Independence Ball. This annual Gala and Scholarship Awards is a traditional Black Tie event to be held at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 6:00 pm.

The AJA recently launched its official Diamond Jubilee celebrations in recognition of its 45 years of service to the community in metro Atlanta and the 60th Anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence under the theme “Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness.” We are happy to have our Consul General of Jamaica to the Southern USA, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, Mr. Oliver Mair joins us for this grand occasion.

You are in for a rare treat from Keynote Speaker Ms. Lisa Hanna, MP, Shadow Minister, Foreign Affairs and Trade. Minister Hanna, is a Mother, Wife, Politician, Senior Elected, Member of Parliament, Advocate, Entrepreneur, Columnist, Communications Specialist, Crisis Manager, and a widely respected, sought after public speaker for female empowerment. She also reigned as Miss World 1993 and has always been a passionate activist, helping marginalized people, women, and at-risk youth. The lineup would not be complete without our dynamic duo, MC’s Sharon Lawson, Emmy Award winning Anchor of Good Day Atlanta, and Dr. Chris Parker. Live entertainment will be by the popular Fabulous Five Band, alongside DJ Mikey Sparkle.

This year the AJA will award fifteen scholarships to college bound students from metro Atlanta and Jamaica. The AJA has been giving scholarships and helping students with financial hardships since 1995.

We acknowledge our Platinum Sponsor Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for their continued generous support of the AJA. Some of our other generous event sponsors are Panton Equity Partners, Couples Resorts, GB Roofing, Inc, JN Money Services (USA) Inc., PNC Bank, Metal & Materials Engineers, and The Jamaica Tourist Board. The AJA is appreciative of their continued support over the years.

Early ticket purchase is encouraged. All tickets are available online. To choose your seat and meal choice, visit Ticket Tailor at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theatlantajamaicanassociationinc . The tickets are $135.00 through June 30 and $140.00 after June 30, until Sold Out!

“The AJA would love to have everyone’s support for our Diamond Jubilee Celebrations. Join us at our Flag Raising Ceremony on Saturday August 6th, 2022, at St. Timothy United Methodist Church, 5365 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA. Let’s paint metro Atlanta, BLACK, GREEN AND GOLD as we Re-ignite Jamaicans here in the Diaspora for Greatness,” said Rev. Dr. Maxine Osbourne Foster, President of the AJA.

Proceeds from the Ball benefit ongoing Charities supported by the AJA and Scholarships awarded in Atlanta and Jamaica.

We look forward to having you grace the elegant Ballroom with your presence.