Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett to Receive Africa Travel and Tourism Award

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has been recognized by the African travel and tourism industry for his exemplary work and contribution to the growth of the sector in Africa and in the Diaspora.

ATQ News and Akwaaba African Travel Market have selected Minister Bartlett as one of the Africa Top 100 Tourism Personalities to be honoured at the First African Tourism Diaspora Conference 2019, which takes place in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22 to 24, 2019.

Publisher of ATQ News, Ikechi Uko says “The award recognizes personalities of African origin, living in Africa or outside the continent, irrespective of their current citizenship or nationality who are willing to contribute to the development of the continent and its Diaspora.”

While he is unable to accept the award in person due to prior commitments, Minister Bartlett has acknowledged the prestigious Africa Travel 100 Global Personalities Award as a tremendous honour for the work he has been doing on behalf of Jamaica and reaffirmation that it is a tour de force in the global travel industry.

“The relationship Jamaica’s tourism industry has with the continent of Africa is very meaningful. I therefore wholeheartedly thank the African Tourism Diaspora for this wonderful recognition, which I believe will further strengthen the relationship Jamaica has with the continent,” said Minister Bartlett in his letter acknowledging the award and advising that Jamaican High Commissioner, His Excellency Esmond St C Reid, will receive it on his behalf.

Minister Bartlett is a member of African Tourism Board Association and has been working to create avenues for continued growth and corporation between the nations of Africa and Jamaica which recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Kenya to broaden cooperation in tourism. Also, President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his recent official visit to Jamaica, agreed to be honorary co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crises Management Centre (GTRCMC) for Africa.

The Africa Travel 100 Awards, now in its 18th year, has recognized over the years leaders, industry practitioners and government officials who have promoted tourism and improved travel using unique platforms and new information.

It is also set up to recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves as foremost and outstanding drivers in the travel and tourism industry and through their efforts and that of their organizations have impacted positively to the travel and tourism sector, stimulating and helping to achieve the country’s tourism goals and forging interactions among stakeholders .

Source: Jamaica Tourist Board