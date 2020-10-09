Jamaica’s Revised Pre-testing Procedures Make Travel More Seamless While Protecting Visitors and Residents

Jamaica has announced revised measures for international travelers visiting the island with arrivals beginning October 10. These new processes make the required online Travel Authorization application more seamless for visitors while still maintaining stringent health protocols. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has expanded acceptable testing categories allowing travelers to choose between presenting a negative COVID-19 Antigen test, or a negative PCR test. Testing must be performed by an accredited lab and results must be presented to the air carrier prior to boarding a flight to Jamaica as well as upon arrival.

This process replaces the prior requirement for travelers to upload COVID-19 test results as part of the Travel Authorization process. Current high-risk areas include Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and the United States. In addition to the revised entry measures, travelers are now able to visit COVID-compliant attractions located inside and outside of the Resilient Corridors, using transportation licensed under the Tourist Board Act. The full list of attractions is available on the VisitJamaica website. The new measures also allow visitors to stay in multiple accommodation options within the Resilient Corridors, enabling travelers to explore more of Jamaica.

“Health and safety have been our priority since reopening our borders to international travel on June 15th,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our phased approach has allowed us to assess the risks and make adjustments to continually safeguard our visitors and residents. The refreshed protocols and entry measures we have in place ensure a more seamless process so that our guests have the best experience possible.”

Tests results should be no more than ten (10) days old, measured from the day the sample was taken to the day of arrival in Jamaica. Tests must be performed at a lab accredited by national health authorities such as the World Health Organization, the Food & Drug Administration or the Pan American Health Organization. Only swab COVID-19 PCR or Antigen tests are acceptable.

All visitors will still be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and a brief interview with a Health Officer. Business travelers will receive a swab test at the airport, and must remain in quarantine until results are available.

The current process will be in effect through October 31. Jamaica’s health and safety measures are revisited frequently, which is consistent with the government’s approach of evaluating the COVID-19 global situation. As more is discovered about the virus, including medical advancements, or as the risk profile changes, Jamaica will make any necessary and appropriate revision to the protocols.

For more information on the Travel Authorization, visit www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization.

For more information on Jamaica’s Health and Safety Protocols, visit www.jtbonline.org.

Photo: Deposit Photos