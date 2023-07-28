Jamaica’s Women Volleyball Team Creates History with Unbeaten Run at 2023 Cazova Senior Championships

Jamaica’s women’s volleyball team advances to the semi-finals of the 2023 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Senior Championships. This, after clinching victory against Bahamas and defending champion Trinidad & Tobago, creating history as the only Caribbean team to maintain a winning streak in the regional tournament currently taking place at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Suriname.

Jamaica Whipped Suriname in Heated Match

The national female volleyball team also secured a hard-fought victory against the host team, Suriname, triumphing in a closely contested match that lasted five sets.

The Jamaican men’s team, despite a setback in their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago, bounced back with a solid performance. They claimed victory over Curacao in a competitive match lasting four sets.

Jamaica’s National Volleyball Team

The athletes who make up the Jamaican team are Simone Asque (captain), Kiara Irving, Cherie Thompson, Aiko Jones, Danaisha Moss, Sashalee Wallen, Kai Wright, Renae Temple, Tasha-Gaye Richards, Breanna Atkinson, Tahleia Bishop and Sasha-Lee Thomas. The assistant coach is Oneil Ebanks.

Outside hitter Ryck Webb stood out as a key player for Jamaica, amassing an impressive total of 29 points, including six blocks and four digs. His outstanding contributions played a crucial role in securing the win. Accompanying him, middle blocker Mark Blake and outside hitter, as well as team captain Delford Morgan, also made significant contributions to the team’s success, adding 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Tournament Continues

The CAZOVA Senior Championships run for six days, ending on 31 July. Eight teams are taking part in the tournament, split into two groups. Group D includes The Bahamas, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Trinidad and Tobago, while Group E has the host country Jamaica, along with Curacao, Suriname, and US Virgin Island.

After the initial games, the two best teams from each group will move on to the semi-finals.

Photo – Official Instagram Page for Jamaica Volleyball Association