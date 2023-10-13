Jamaica’s Youngest Breast Cancer Survivor Tamika Thompson Shares First 5 Must-Do’s When Diagnosed

Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is a moment that can turn a person’s world upside down, bringing with it feelings of uncertainty and fear. However, it’s essential to understand that a diagnosis does not equate to a death sentence. Tamika Thompson, Jamaica’s youngest breast cancer survivor, offers invaluable advice and an empowering message to women facing this diagnosis. Tamika was first diagnosed at the tender age of 16 years old while she was attending high school. Years later, a vibrant and optimistic Tamika’s share tips to navigate this challenging journey.

Get Treatment

The moment you receive a breast cancer diagnosis, seeking prompt and appropriate treatment is crucial. In Jamaica, the Hope Institute located in Elleston Flats, Kingston 7, offers a range of services for Jamaicans diagnosed with breast cancer. If you wish to seek private care, there are also a number of cancer treatment centers across the island. Consulting with a team of healthcare professionals, which may include oncologists, surgeons, and radiologist should be your first step. They will guide you through the various treatment options available, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy. Each case is unique, and your treatment plan will be tailored to your specific circumstances. Adhering to your treatment plan diligently is the cornerstone of your journey towards recovery.

Allow Family and Friends to Support

You are not alone in this battle. Family and friends want to be there for you, offering their love, support, and practical assistance. Don’t hesitate to lean on them during this time. They can accompany you to appointments, help with household chores, provide emotional support, and be a shoulder to lean on when you need it most. Sharing your feelings and concerns with your loved ones can strengthen your bonds and provide a much-needed source of strength and comfort. Joining a support program can also be helpful for your mental health. Support organization, Jamaica Reach for Recovery meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-7 pm at Webster Memorial Church Hall in Kingston and via Zoom platform.

Exercise

While it may seem counterintuitive, maintaining a regular exercise routine can significantly impact your physical and emotional well-being during and after breast cancer treatment. Exercise has been shown to reduce fatigue, improve mood, enhance physical function, and boost overall quality of life. Engage in activities that you enjoy, whether it’s walking, yoga, swimming, or gentle strength training. Always consult with your healthcare team before starting any exercise regimen to ensure it’s safe and appropriate for your specific situation.

Live Your Life to the Fullest

A breast cancer diagnosis should not define your entire life. Continue to pursue your passions, interests, and dreams. Engage in activities that bring you joy and provide a sense of purpose. Maintaining a sense of normalcy can be incredibly empowering and remind you that life is still worth living, even in the face of adversity. Set goals for yourself, both big and small, and celebrate each achievement along the way.

Have Faith

Maintaining a positive outlook and having faith in your body’s resilience is a powerful tool in your fight against breast cancer. Remember that countless individuals have overcome similar challenges and emerged stronger on the other side. Seek support from spiritual or religious communities if that resonates with you. Engage in practices that promote mindfulness, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, to cultivate a sense of inner peace and strength.

Breast Cancer is Not a Death Sentence

A breast cancer diagnosis is undeniably a challenging and emotionally charged experience, but it’s important to remember that there is hope, and recovery is possible. By taking these five essential steps – seeking treatment, leaning on your support network, prioritizing exercise, living life to the fullest, and having faith – you can navigate this journey with courage and resilience. Remember, you are not alone, and with the right approach, you can emerge from this experience stronger and more determined than ever before.

Photo – Tamika Thompson