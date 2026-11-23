Jamaican-born chef Andrew Black has earned another major culinary distinction after his Island Curry Crab and Callaloo Dip was named among Eater’s 2026 Restaurant Dishes of the Year, placing a dish inspired by his Jamaican heritage among five standout restaurant creations in the United States.

The recognition is the latest honour for Black’s Oklahoma City restaurant, Dougla Kitchen, which has also attracted national attention for its celebration of Caribbean cuisine.

A Taste of Jamaica Among America’s Best

Black’s Island Curry Crab and Callaloo Dip combines hand-picked crab, curry spices and callaloo into a rich, flavourful dip served with crispy taro chips.

The dish was selected for Eater’s inaugural Restaurant Dishes of the Year recognition, which highlights five memorable dishes from restaurants across the United States.

Writing for Eater, brand director Lesley Suter praised Black’s ability to capture the essence of Caribbean home cooking through a dish that felt both unfamiliar and comforting.

Although Suter had never tasted callaloo before, she described how the dish evoked the warmth and familiarity of a home-cooked meal. She was particularly impressed by its combination of spices, which brought depth to the dish without overwhelming its other ingredients.

The dish itself reflects Black’s interest in the shared culinary traditions of the Caribbean. Speaking with The Oklahoman, he explained that he developed the recipe after researching Trinidadian cuisine and considering the differences between Jamaican and Trinidadian callaloo. His approach was to bring elements of both traditions together in a single dish.

From Jamaica to Oklahoma’s Culinary Scene

Born in St Mary, Jamaica, Black developed his passion for cooking before embarking on an international culinary career that took him through Europe and eventually to the United States.

His journey to Oklahoma City was unexpected. In an interview with Michelle Miller for CBS Mornings, Black recalled initially turning down opportunities to relocate there because he knew little about the state.

After eventually accepting, he found a community that embraced him and provided the foundation for his growing restaurant business.

Over the years, Black has established himself as one of Oklahoma City’s prominent culinary figures, developing restaurant concepts that reflect his creativity and willingness to challenge conventional approaches to food.

His portfolio has included Gray Sweater, Black Walnut and Pearl Mesta, each offering a different dining experience, from casual fare to sophisticated tasting menus.

Celebrating His Jamaican Heritage Through Food

At Dougla Kitchen, Black’s culinary identity takes centre stage.

The restaurant’s name, Dougla, is a Caribbean term used to describe people of mixed African and Indian ancestry, particularly in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. For Black, whose father is of Indo-Caribbean heritage and whose mother is of African descent, the name celebrates his own family history and the cultural influences that shaped his upbringing.

Opened in February 2026, Dougla Kitchen is also a deeply personal venture inspired by Black’s grandmother, Elysabeth Badoo, who introduced him to cooking. The restaurant brings together African, Indian and Caribbean culinary traditions, with a menu featuring dishes such as roti, pimento and tamarind-glazed goat ribs, and suya-spiced lamb skewers.

That fusion of flavours reflects Black’s wider culinary philosophy. Speaking with CBS Mornings, he explained that his approach to cooking involves questioning tradition and finding new ways to tell stories through ingredients.

“For me, it’s about breaking the rules, breaking the tradition,” he said.

His Island Curry Crab and Callaloo Dip exemplifies that philosophy, combining familiar Caribbean ingredients and culinary influences in a dish that has now earned national recognition.

A Legacy of Culinary Excellence

The recognition from Eater is the latest in a series of accolades for Black and Dougla Kitchen. In October 2026, Food & Wine named the establishment among seven standout new Caribbean restaurants in the United States, recognising its celebration of Caribbean heritage and diverse culinary influences.

The following month, 405 Magazine included Dougla Kitchen in its 2026 Best New Restaurants in Oklahoma City roundup, describing it as Black’s most personal restaurant venture to date and highlighting its distinctive combination of Caribbean and Indian flavours.

These honours add to an already distinguished culinary career. In 2023, Black received one of America’s most prestigious culinary honours when he won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest for his work at Gray Sweater.

Now an award-winning chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, Black continues to build his culinary presence in Oklahoma City while introducing diners to new interpretations of the flavours and traditions that shaped him.

For Black, whose journey began in Jamaica’s kitchens, these latest honours celebrate both his achievements as a chef and the growing appreciation for Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine on the international stage.