Jamaica has given the world one of its most influential musical cultures, yet dancehall and the communities that created it have not always received the recognition and respect they deserve. Veteran music producer and songwriter Michael “Mikey” Bennett believes that deeply rooted class prejudices, colonial attitudes and shortcomings in Jamaica’s education system have contributed to this contradiction.

Speaking with cultural commentator Richard Blackford during the November 21st, 2026 edition of the Jamaicans.com Live Show, Dancehall and the Politics of Respectability, Bennett examined how dancehall has challenged conventional ideas of respectability while creating opportunities for Jamaicans to express themselves and achieve international success.

He also questioned why Jamaica has not done more to develop the artistic and commercial potential of the talent responsible for its musical influence.

Dancehall and the Politics of Respectability

Tracing dancehall’s origins to Jamaica’s early sound-system culture, Blackford and Bennett discussed how competition between operators such as Coxsone Dodd and Duke Reid helped establish the country’s recording industry.

Despite its growing popularity and commercial potential, the music struggled to gain acceptance among Jamaica’s traditional business and social institutions.

Bennett argued that much of this resistance was rooted in class prejudice. The appearance, language and working-class backgrounds of many artists did not conform to conventional ideas of success or respectability.

He also pointed to the historical treatment of Jamaican Patois, which was often discouraged in formal settings despite its ability to connect with audiences.

For Bennett, the Jamaican accent is one of the country’s most powerful cultural assets. He noted that politicians and advertisers have recognised its appeal, even as ordinary Jamaicans have faced pressure to conform to standard English.

Dancehall, however, gave its artists and audiences the freedom to express themselves in their own language and on their own terms.

Dancehall Celebrates Everyday Life

Dancehall has long served as a vehicle for social commentary and protest, but Bennett emphasised that it also celebrated the everyday experiences of ordinary Jamaicans.

“I think the music was much more than a protest mechanism. I think it celebrated Jamaican life. I think it reflected Jamaican life in many forms,” he explained.

From relationships and humour to hardship, ambition and entertainment, dancehall captured the realities of Jamaican life in a language and style that resonated with its audiences.

Bennett recalled his experiences working in Waterhouse, which gave him a deeper appreciation of the communities and circumstances that inspired the music.

Songs that might have appeared vulgar or inappropriate to outsiders took on different meanings when understood within the experiences of the people who created and enjoyed them.

For many Jamaicans, dancehall provided an opportunity to celebrate life, find enjoyment amid hardship and express themselves without conforming to conventional expectations of respectability.

This connection to everyday life, Bennett suggested, was central to the music’s authenticity and enduring appeal.Jamaican artists from the expectation that their expression should conform to imported cultural standards.

Teaching Our Own Musical Excellence

Beyond questions of cultural acceptance, Bennett raised concerns about Jamaica’s failure to adequately prepare young people for careers in music.

He questioned why the country’s education system has not done more to recognise the creative and literary value of Jamaican songwriting or equip aspiring artists with the skills needed to succeed professionally.

Bennett argued that the lyrical creativity found in dancehall deserves the same serious consideration given to traditional literary works. He pointed to the storytelling, poetry and social observations found in the work of Jamaican artists, including Buju Banton and Tanya Stephens.

He also referenced poet and academic Kwame Dawes’s book Bob Marley: Lyrical Genius as an example of how Jamaican songwriting can be examined and appreciated as literature.

For Bennett, these creative achievements should be incorporated into education, allowing young Jamaicans to recognise the artistic value of their own cultural traditions.

He also advocated greater investment in songwriting, music production, sound engineering and publishing education, arguing that Jamaica has not fully capitalised on the commercial opportunities created by its music.

Rather than waiting until artists achieve international success to celebrate their accomplishments, Bennett believes Jamaica should identify and nurture musical talent from an early age.

Recognition Must Go Beyond Awards

Although Bennett expressed appreciation for the national and industry honours he has received, he questioned whether enough resources are being directed towards developing the next generation of Jamaican musicians.

He suggested that some of the money spent celebrating established artists could instead support training, facilities and opportunities for emerging talent.

His observations highlighted a contradiction in Jamaica’s relationship with dancehall: a cultural expression once dismissed because of its working-class origins has become an internationally recognised force, yet the country continues to grapple with how best to support and develop the talent behind it.

For Bennett, recognising dancehall’s cultural significance must go beyond celebrating its success. It also requires investing in the education, skills and infrastructure that will enable future generations of Jamaican artists to build on that legacy.

Watch the full Jamaicans.com Live Show, Dancehall and the Politics of Respectability, featuring Richard Blackford and Mikey Bennett, on our YouTube channel.