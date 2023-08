Here are the ultimate songs that set the stage for every annual Jamaica Independence Day celebration. Whether you’re in the heart of Jamaica or across the globe, these timeless hits will make you feel the island’s vibes on its 61st anniversary of Independence.

Let’s dance and commemorate this special day together!

Damian Marley – Welcome to Jamrock

Busy Signal – Jamaica Jamaica

Chronixx – Smile Jamaica

Buju Banton – I Am A Jamaican

Mr. Vegas – The Voices Of Sweet Jamaica

Koffee – Toast

