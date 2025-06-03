Joan McKenzie is a woman of many talents: actress, producer, teacher and content creator. At the heart of it all is a deep, unwavering love for Jamaican culture. Whether she’s crafting laugh-out-loud skits or directing a full-length theatre production, Joan is on a mission to preserve, celebrate and teach the richness of Jamaica’s heritage.

From Clarendon to Centre Stage

Raised in rural Clarendon, Joan’s artistic journey began at home, performing for her mother and mimicking people she observed in the community. While most kids were glued to cartoons, Joan was already drawn to theatre, especially Jamaican plays and Tyler Perry’s Madea movies.

Her big “aha” moment came in Grade 6 when a teacher used drama to help the class prepare for exams. It lit a fire in her, and she never looked back. High school at Edwin Allen gave her direction, and Edna Manley College gave her the tools. Together, they formed the foundation of the artist and educator she is today.

Actress Joan Mckenzie on stage

Teaching with Purpose

As a theatre arts teacher, Joan doesn’t just teach drama. She uses it as a healing tool. For her, the stage is a space for self-discovery, confidence-building and cultural connection. She’s passionate about using the arts to shape young minds, instil pride in Jamaican identity and help students find their voice.

“I believe we learn better when we enjoy the message,” she says. “I am a teacher at heart whose aim is to touch hearts through the arts.”

The Birth of Joan Kenzie Productions

Joan’s production company was born out of both ambition and grief. In 2014, as a student, she staged her first play at Edwin Allen High. But it was after losing her mother in 2019 that the vision truly came to life. The company’s tagline, Never Lose Hope, is a tribute to her mother, Hope, and a guiding light for Joan’s entire body of work.

“That experience deeply reshaped not just my work, but my purpose. I no longer saw the arts as just entertainment or performance, it became a tool for emotional release, connection, and restoration.”

From selling $200 tickets in her community to packing theatres with $3,500 productions, Joan Kenzie Productions has grown into a powerful creative force. She’s even worked with legends like Oliver Samuels, Dahlia Harris and contemporaries like Everaldo Creary, people she once admired from afar.

Comedy Meets Culture

Though her work spans serious themes and stage productions, comedy has become one of Joan’s signature tools. Her online skits blend humour with nostalgia and are packed with familiar characters inspired by real life. But it’s never just laughs for laughs’ sake. Each piece carries a message, often hidden behind the punchlines.

“My performances are mainly for edutainment and igniting awareness,” she says. “Even when my stories are funny, they often carry layers of truth, memory and emotion.”

Wearing Many Hats and Still Showing Up

Despite her demanding schedule, Joan remains deeply committed to her students, her audience, and her art. She jokes about needing a planner and whiteboard just to keep her days on track, but her work ethic is no laughing matter. Whether she’s scripting a play, mentoring a student, or crafting content for one of her many ambassador roles (including for Juici Patties, VM Group, and the Ministry of Health), Joan shows up with full heart and fierce intention.

What’s next for Joan? Kulcha Re-Konnek, a cultural programme designed to reconnect young people with traditional Jamaican games, stories and experiences, is set to grow, with plans underway to develop a stage production inspired by the initiative. Driven by a desire to bridge the widening gap between youth and heritage, the project brings culture to life in ways that are fresh, fun and deeply relatable.

“Preserving and performing Jamaican traditions through games and stories is crucial for young people today because it helps them connect with their roots, build a strong sense of identity, and develop cultural pride.”



She’s also focused on expanding her digital presence to reach even more audiences. And the big dream? “I want it all, once it is in this industry,” she says without hesitation.

Joan McKenzie with Kulcha Re-Konnek students

Final Words of Wisdom

Asked what advice she’d give to young creatives, Joan says simply: “Never lose hope.” It’s more than a slogan—it’s how she lives, teaches, and creates. In a world that often underestimates artists from small communities, Joan McKenzie is proving that rural roots can yield global reach—and that culture, when held with love, can be both a weapon and a balm.

Follow Joan’s journey:

Instagram: @joan_kenziee

TikTok: @joan_kenzie

