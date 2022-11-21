Julie Ballin Creates Jamaican Patois Word Search Puzzle Book

100 Jamaican Word Search Puzzles is a thought-provoking, fun and informative puzzle book that brings back fond memories of Jamaica.

The Jamaican Patois Word Search puzzle book is based on various Caribbean cultures and ways of life. In this puzzle, you will be able to explore the island at your fingertips. As you navigate Jamaica’s history and heritage, solving each and every puzzle, you will come to learn our native terminology.

” Even while working on it, it reminded me of things I had completely forgotten,” said Julie Ballin, the creator of the puzzle book. “It allowed me to learn more about the culture I love so much.”

Ballin created the puzzle book during the pandemic for herself and her family to enjoy.

“I felt like it was a way to keep us in a positive headspace,” she said.

The book consists of 100 puzzles that will make you laugh, feel pride and maybe even think deeply. Some of the themes are: landmarks, entertainment, Jamaican sayings, high schools and more.

“People were happy to see their high school or their names in the ‘Popular Jamaican Names’ puzzles,” she said. “It made them remember the beauty and share similarities in our culture.”

Ballin decided to share it with the general public because of the joy it brought to her, with the hopes of bringing that levity to others. The first edition is available for order via Amazon. It’s a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays! In the meantime, Ballin is already working on volume II.