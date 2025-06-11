Keith Richards Names a Reggae Classic as His All-Time Favorite Song

When you think of Keith Richards, what comes to mind? Gritty guitar riffs, Rolling Stones swagger, and a lifetime of rock ‘n’ roll rebellion. But behind the scenes, Richards has long harbored a deep respect for roots reggae — a genre that’s rhythmically and spiritually far from the chaos of stadium tours and smashing guitars.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the iconic guitarist surprised many fans when he revealed his all-time favorite track. It wasn’t a blues standard or a Stones anthem — it was a 1977 reggae song by Gregory Isaacs called Extra Classic.

A Deep Connection to Reggae

Richards’ connection to reggae runs deep. In the early 1970s, the Rolling Stones recorded Goats Head Soup in Jamaica. After the sessions, Richards stayed behind, living on the island and immersing himself in the culture.

“There was a sense in the ‘70s in Jamaica that gave me a reminder of the early ‘60s in England, that something was happening,” Richards said. “It was a great feeling.”

It was during this time that Richards began to see reggae not just as music, but as a movement. He eventually collaborated with the legendary reggae group Black Uhuru, recording tracks in 1979 like Shine Eye Gal, produced by Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare at Channel One Studios in Kingston.

The Song That Stuck With Him

When radio host Kirsty Young asked which song he’d save if he could only keep one, Richards hesitated. “Oh, you’re killing me, Kirsty, really, that’s unfair,” he joked. But then, he gave his answer: Extra Classic by Gregory Isaacs.

“Gregory Isaacs — well, many, many years I lived in Jamaica and I’ve always thought that Gregory was one of the best songwriters that came out of that island and a sweet singer,” Richards said.

He added a personal detail that explains the song’s special place in his life. “Extra Classic was a song where I met my old lady, so I thought I’d carry that through.”

That “old lady” is Patti Hansen, the model and actress Richards married in 1983. They’ve been together ever since.

A Musical Compass

Richards’ taste in music, especially when it comes to reggae and blues, reflects his roots — and his belief in authenticity. In the documentary Under the Influence, he said: “What I love about reggae is that it’s all so natural. There’s none of this forced stuff that I was getting tired of in rock music.”

And that’s why he doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind about modern rock. “Rock ‘n’ roll I never get tired of, but ‘rock’ is a white man’s version. They turn it into a march. Excuse me,” he laughed. “I prefer the roll.”

Keith Richards’ Top 10 Favorite Songs

Extra Classic – Gregory Isaacs (1977)

The one he’d save from the waves — romantic, nostalgic, pure roots. In a Dis Ya Time – The Itals (1998)

“The perfect reggae song.” Innocent People Cry – Gregory Isaacs (1974)

“A soulful jam… makes you feel the pain of others.” Stagolee – Jesse Fuller (1958)

“A true folk song, full of grit.” When Did You Leave Heaven – Big Bill Broonzy (1951)

“Simple and sweet, it hits the heart.” It Hurts Me Too – Elmore James (1957)

“Every bluesman covered this… and for good reason.” Key to the Highway – Little Walter (1958)

“That song inspired my guitar weaving style.” Piece of My Heart – Erma Franklin (1967)

“Raw, emotional… love it.” Memphis, Tennessee – Chuck Berry (1958)

“He’s the reason I picked up a guitar.” 32-20 Blues – Robert Johnson (1936)

“The ghost of the blues. It’s always with me.”

Photo Deposit Photos List via Far Out Magazine