Ken Boothe Returns to Stage After 5-Year Hiatus, Honored with Lifetime Award in Florida

After five years away from live performance, Jamaican reggae legend Ken Boothe returned to the spotlight in April 2025 with an emotional and inspiring appearance at the 12th annual Rhythms of Africa: Music to My Ears concert in Miramar, Florida. The event, held at the Miramar Cultural Center, celebrated cultural unity through music and was filled with heartfelt performances and proud moments—including a special Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Boothe by the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, and the Keys to the City of Miramar, awarded by Mayor Wayne Messam.

Ken Boothe, known globally for hits like “Everything I Own” and “The Train Is Coming,” was the only honoree of the evening. Despite facing physical challenges, he took the stage and performed to a full house of fans who rose to their feet in appreciation. It was a rare and moving moment, especially for those who hadn’t seen him live in years.

The evening was more than just a concert—it was a celebration of heritage, talent, and perseverance. Mayor Messam called it “a heartfelt celebration of resilience, unity, and cultural pride,” as the city came together to honor one of Jamaica’s most enduring musical voices.

In addition to Boothe’s tribute, the night featured performances that reflected the event’s theme of cultural fusion and education. Nigerian violinist Demola opened the show with a powerful mix of classical music and Afrobeat rhythms, showcasing his unique ability to bridge genres. His performance captivated the crowd and set the tone for what would be a memorable night.

Another major highlight came from students of Somerset Academy Central Miramar, who had trained for 30 hours under the direction of Willie Stewart, former drummer of Third World and founder of the Embrace Music Foundation. These young performers brought energy and joy to the stage, demonstrating how music education can inspire and uplift youth. Stewart emphasized the importance of the program, saying, “People get to see the value art and music bring to the learning experience of our young people.”

The concert also included dynamic sets from Jiggy Jack and Jacky Ambroise, formerly of Strings, keeping the audience engaged with Caribbean rhythms and melodies.

Boothe’s career spans six decades, beginning in Kingston’s Denham Town where he developed his love for music. Known for his smooth vibrato and powerful voice, he broke through in the 1960s and became a key figure in ska, rocksteady, and reggae. His influence stretches far beyond Jamaica, with hits that have resonated globally and been covered by generations of artists.

His 1974 reggae version of “Everything I Own” reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, solidifying his status as an international artist. In 2003, he was awarded Jamaica’s Order of Distinction for his contributions to music.

As the audience stood in unison during his tribute, it was clear: Ken Boothe’s music still speaks deeply to people across cultures and generations.

Next year’s Rhythms of Africa is already scheduled for April 18 & 19, 2026, promising another vibrant celebration of youth, heritage, and community.