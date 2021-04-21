Kerri-Ann’s Kravings Red Wine Braised Oxtail Recipe

This red wine braised oxtail is a modern twist of the classic Jamaican braised oxtail. It’s simmered in dry red wine and chicken broth. I swapped out the traditional beef broth for chicken broth because it’s essentially a blank sauce, stew, or soup canvas. It picks up and enhances other flavors so well and elevated the oxtail stew to another level of flavor. The red wine oxtail stew takes time and a little bit of effort to come together but is well worth it.

The oxtails are so tender and the red wine and chicken stock give this dish a wonderful flavor.

Recipe:

4 pounds beef oxtail, cut inch round pieces

3 small heapfuls Custom Seasoning Blend (https://youtu.be/8SM6ArlrQYg)

2 tbsp all-purpose seasoning + more for cooking

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper (or to taste)

10 whole pimento seeds (crushed)

1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tsp browning (for seasoning of meat) you may need more during the cooking process.

3 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)

1 large onion (sliced & divided) Half for seasoning the meat & half for later in the cooking process)

2-3 cloves for garlic chopped up and divided

14 sprigs of fresh thyme (chopped & divided) – half for seasoning the meat & half for the cooking)

6 stalks scallions (chopped up)

2 tablespoon tomato puree

1 cup dry red wine

2 tablespoon oyster sauce

3 dry bay leaves

1 whole scotch bonnet pepper

3 cups of chicken broth

1 medium carrot, chopped in rounds

2 tablespoons butter

For rinsing the meat:

¼ cup white distilled vinegar

cold water

Directions:

Trim meat (if necessary), cut into 1 inch round pieces. ( You can ask your butcher to cut up your oxtail at the time of purchase) This will save you time and energy as the bones a very tough and not easy to cut through.

Rinse in a mixture of water and vinegar. Add enough water to cover the meat. Allow meat to sit in the vinegar solution for 30 seconds – 1 minute then drain. Rinse the meat with fresh cool tap water at least twice then drain again and pat dry with a clean paper towel. Drain any excess water that might be sitting in the bottom of the bowl.

In a large bowl, add oxtail then add custom seasoning blend, all-purpose seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, pimento seeds, salt, soy sauce, browning, and vegetable. Massage seasoning into the oxtail to combine with meat then cover with cling wrap and place the bowl in the bottom of the refrigeration to marinate for at least two hours. Overnight is best. The longer the oxtail sits in the marinade the more flavorful it will be.

In a heavy bottom dutch pot or skillet with a lid, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add as many oxtail pieces as you can fit in a single layer without overcrowding the pot. Sear, turning occasionally until the meat is uniformly golden brown all over, including the sides. Transfer meat to a plate; repeat until you’ve browned all the oxtail pieces.

In the same pot, reduce heat to medium-low (add more oil if needed) Add and sauté onions, garlic, scallions, until onions are translucent and softened for approximately two minutes. Halfway thru stir in the tomato puree.

Add red wine to deglaze. Use a wooden spoon to scrape the pan bits to incorporate and allow the wine to reduce by at least half. Stir in oyster sauce, bay leaves, whole scotch bonnet, and chicken stock then add oxtail.

Cook for 2 – 2.5 hours until oxtail is tender.

Check-in every 30 minutes until the meat is just on the brink of being tender enough to cut with a spoon. Add carrots and remaining onions, scallions, and thyme, and cook until carrots are tender. Taste and adjust as needed. Allow broth to reduce into a thick, rich, and silky gravy.

To serve: Serve with Jamaican rice & peas, or over plain white rice.