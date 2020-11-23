Koffee Named Ambassador for Nike “Jordan Unite” Campaign

Koffee, whose given name is Mikayla Simpson, is a 20-year-old reggae superstar who has been called a “pioneering force” who seeks to modernize the reggae music genre to make it relevant to a new generation and bring a clean energy infused with positive vibrations to the international music scene. The artist used her success to influence young people in Jamaica through her “Haffi Mek It” school initiative in which she performed and gave motivational talks to youth in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Koffee took the program virtual in 2020, with all its proceeds provided for the improvement of children’s education. She has now joined with the legendary sportswear brand Nike Jordan to make even more positive changes to the world.

Koffee has been named an ambassador for Nike’s “Jordan Unite” campaign. The partnership will help her to expand her advocacy and allow her to keep moving toward her goal of creating more equality in the world via education. In an interview with British Vogue, Koffee noted that Jordan promotes a “very positive outlook and message” and when she saw the project she would be working on, she was inspired “in a positive way.” She was also excited to partner with the Jordan brand because she had worn its products while she was growing up. She said that she generally wears “a sports style, a lot of sports clothes like sweatpants, sweatsuits, and sneakers, so Jordan’s already within my style and what I represent.” Staying positive is important to Koffee, who wants to inspire her peers to strive toward their goals while remaining grounded and not becoming corrupt.

Koffee told British Vogue that the positivity she puts in her music comes from being raised in the church with her “very Christian mum.” Her mother taught her the values she still holds now that she is an adult. She recognizes that she is very young to have attained her star status and that she is proud of being able to have people of all ages enjoying her music. “I take pride in uniting people,” she said, adding that positivity has done a lot for her. It has allowed her to be recognized for her talent and to promote her homeland of Jamaica around the world.

Koffee joined the “Jordan Unite” campaign while working on her highly anticipated debut album. For the album, she is busy learning to play new instruments, including the piano. She taught herself to play the guitar when she was 12. Many of her new songs are being recorded with live instruments. Her goal is to revitalize reggae while at the same time honoring those who inspired her, including the artists Chronixx and Protoje and their messages. She has acknowledged reggae as part of her culture and is now creating a path for herself through the music.

