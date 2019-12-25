Koffee Song Included on List of Best Music Moments of the Year by The Atlantic Magazine

Jamaican grammy-nominated reggae singer Koffee has been included on the list of the 14 most memorable music moments of 2019 by The Atlantic magazine. With her selection, Koffee joins the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and other superstar performers. Koffee’s song “W”, which features Gunna, was cited by the magazine in naming the Jamaican in the Rookie of the Year Match up category. Koffee, 19, burst on the reggae music scene in 2019 with her EP “Rapture.” Which displayed her talent in various vocal styles.

This recording marked her in the music industry as someone to watch. Gunna is an Atlantic rapper whose debut album entitled “Drip or Drown 2” was considered one of the best albums of the year. He joined Koffee in singing “W” and appeared in the music video in which the duo directs a choir, prepares for a coming storm, and out-rhymes many more experienced performers. The song showcases the contrast between the singers’ lyrics in a very entertaining way, according to The Atlantic. The list was created through a combination of the personal opinions of its writers and their sense of what became most popular in the listening culture.

The other artists included on the list of most memorable songs are as follows:

Best Bad Single: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Wedding-Reception Starter of the Year: Beyoncé, “Before I Let Go (Remix)”

Chipperest Take on the Death of Everything: Charly Bliss, “Blown to Bits”

“Boo’d Up” as the Official Crush Anthem: Snoh Aalegra, “I Want You Around”

Science-Fiction Story of the Year: Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

The Lemonade Owning Your Rumors Memorial Award: Miley Cyrus, “Slide Away”

Best United Colors of Benetton Ad Masquerading as a Music Video: Ty Dolla $ign featuring J. Cole, “Purple Emoji”

Loveliest Time Warp: Hot Chip, “Hungry Child”

Best Bruno Mars Song by Someone Who Isn’t Bruno Mars: Lizzo, “Juice”

Most Innovative Workout: Rosalía, “Aute Cuture”

Best Song About Tahani From The Good Place:* James Blake, “Power On”

(*The only other contenders are also James Blake songs.) Song in Least Need of Interpretation: Purple Mountains, “That’s Just the Way That I Feel”

Second Annual Golden Plantain: Jidenna, “Tribe”

Information and Photo Source: The Atlantic Magazine, Koffee Facebook