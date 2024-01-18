L’ACADCO Performs To Capacity Sized Audience in New York City

L’Acadco – A United Caribbean Dance Force, Jamaica’s leading contemporary dance company, performed in front of a capacity sized audience on Thursday, January 11, at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, making a triumphant return to New York City after a 20-year absence. Held under the theme: Building Bridges Through The Arts, the audience was left wanting more and already discussions are underway with Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Mrs. Alsion Wilson, Patron of the event, to bring the company back to the Big Apple.

The evening’s performance opened with Satta: Give Thanks And Praise To The Most High, one of the company’s signature pieces choreographed by Artistic Director Stines, which captivated the audience from the opening and left them spellbound. The works of choreographers Jessica Shaw and Orville McFarlane, in Fo[u]r and Ascension, were also performed. The night closed with another of the company’s signature works, Hounfour of The Drum, also choreographed by Dr. Stines, which brought the audience to their feet with an encore call.

The evening’s special guest performer Amma D. McKen, Yoruba Orisha Singer did not disappoint and gave a performance which delighted an already captivated audience. Part proceeds from the gala event will go towards the New-York based Jamaican charity, Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc.

ABOUT US

L’ACADCO – A United Caribbean Dance Force, is widely regarded as Jamaica’s leading contemporary dance company. The Company’s membership has included dancers from Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Bermuda, Cuba, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago. These talented dancers represent the best in the Caribbean. In 1978, Jamaican dancer and choreographer, Dr. L’Antoinette Stines, founded Miami’s first Black dance company, L’ACADCO. Returning to Jamaica in 1982 she continued to grow with her company and together they have become dynamic ambassadors for Jamaican culture, through dance, and advocates for its preservation and development. For details, visit www.lacadco.com