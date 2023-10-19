Lauderhill Steel Ensemble is Miami Carnival’s 2023 Panorama Pan Competition Champion

Produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Presented by Carib Beer, Powered by Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, and Hosted by Visit Fort Lauderdale, Miami Carnival’s 2023 Panorama Steel Pan Competition took place at Central Broward Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, October 6. The participating list of bands included: Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, New Generation Branches, Junior St. Thomas All Stars, and Stick N’ Tones. What’s more, there was a international guest band—Hells Gate Steel Orchestra from the Caribbean island of Antigua. The emcees for the evening were Gillian Smart and Mike Andrews, and there were several notable attendees, including: Hon. Darryl Matthew, Minister of Sports, Culture, National Festival and the Arts, Antigua and Barbuda and President of PanTrinbago Beverly Ramsey Moore.

In Miami, steel bands were always a part of Carnival, and Panorama showcases the Caribbean’s rich musical heritage through melodic steel band performances. Miami Broward One Carnival held the annual Panorama Steel Band competition on Friday, October 6th at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Fittingly, after the dust settled, the Lauderhill Steel Ensemble (the “LSE”) reigned supreme and took the trophy home. Since 2003, the LSE has been doing their thing at a very high level in the realm of steel pan playing and competition. A community band that began through a collaboration with the City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation, LSE no doubt has been one of the longest running steel drum bands based out of South Florida. And there was lots of jubilation among the band’s members after being declared victorious at Panorama 2023 for the second consecutive year. Congrats to LSE for a job well done once again!

Without a doubt, Panorama at Miami Carnival attracts people in the upteen thousands to revel and celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale environs. And as usual, one of the biggest attractions of this marvelous yearly carnival is the Panorama steel band competition which showcased the melodic and rhytmic pulses of the steel pan musical instrument.

Photo – Nick Ford