Law Offices of Dahlia A. Walker Announces Support For True Blue Weekend 2023

As a 1978 graduate of Alpha Academy in Kingston, Jamaica, Dahlia Walker-Huntington has always supported her brothers from St. Georges and Jamaica College with the True Blue Weekend events in Florida. Her law firm – Law Offices of Dahlia A. Walker, PA has once again jumped at the opportunity to support this year’s event as a sponsor.

“It is a welcome weekend of activities where everyone is guaranteed to have a great time. The bonus is that the proceeds benefit the next generation of young men attending these two iconic institutions in Jamaica” said attorney Dahlia Walker-Huntington, “Football in Jamaica has always been a community enriching experience and memories of boys “kicking ball” on the streets of Jamaica continues to pull the Jamaican Diaspora community together. The Law Offices is thrilled to continue to support the weekend events in memory of legendary footballer and coach Dennis Ziadie. ”

The True Blue weekend is an expansion of the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match is in memory of Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. The True Blue Weekend is expected to draw over 1000 spectators and supporters. The True Blue 2023 weekend dates, events & locations are as follows:

What: True Blue Party with DJ Squeeze

When: March 24th, 2023

Where: Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029

Time: 7pm to 2:00 am

Contribution: $25 (Day of Event – $30)

Purchase Tickets – https://caribtix.com/trueblueweekend

What: True Blue Soccer Fest

The 16th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

Under 40 Invitational Soccer Match (JC vs Wolmers)

All Boys/Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: March 25th, 2023 Time: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

Where: Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: FREE

For more information, visit the website at http://www.trueblueweekend.com or our Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/trueblueweekend

The Law Offices of Dahlia A. Walker, P.A. is dedicated to the practice of law and to the service of their clients. The firm focuses on immigration and family law; and family and county court mediation. The firm has an office in Jamaica and operates as United States Visa Services and assists Jamaicans with U.S. immigration matters and family law cases in Florida.