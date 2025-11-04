Levi Roots and White Yardie Among Honourees at Charles Gordon Trust Awards in the UK

The 2025 Charles Gordon Trust Awards brought together leaders, creatives, and community heroes in Croydon to celebrate Black excellence and achievements across the borough. The annual event honours individuals making a real difference, reflecting the spirit, talent, and resilience of the local community.
Among the highlights were Levi Roots, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and White Yardie, who was recognised in the Stand-up Comedian Excellence category. Both were celebrated for their contributions to culture, entertainment, and the broader community.
A Celebration of Community and Culture
Named after Charles Gordon, a respected Croydon community leader, the awards focus on uplifting local voices and showcasing inspiring stories. Categories include arts, business, youth achievement, and community service, offering recognition to those who actively make Croydon a better place.
The event brought together a wide array of talent, with performances, speeches, and moments of reflection highlighting the creativity and unity present in the borough.
Levi Roots: From Music to Reggae Reggae Sauce
Levi Roots, born Keith Valentine Graham in Clarendon, Jamaica, rose to prominence in the UK through his music and culinary ventures. Best known for his Reggae Reggae Sauce, Roots has also performed alongside notable artists and authored cookbooks, sharing Caribbean culture with a wide audience. His Lifetime Achievement Award at the Charles Gordon Trust Awards acknowledges decades of work in music, business, and community engagement.
White Yardie: Comedy with a Cultural Twist
Harry Gregory, professionally known as White Yardie, was born in the UK but raised in Jamaica. He became a popular comedian and social media personality, blending cultural insight with humor. Recognised for his live performances and contribution to entertainment, White Yardie’s award highlights his role in connecting communities through laughter and storytelling.
The Charles Gordon Awards 2025: Honouring Excellence
The ceremony reflected Croydon’s commitment to celebrating local achievements. In attendance were community leaders, creatives, and public figures, including artists, influencers, and sports personalities, all coming together to recognise the borough’s talent and contribution to society.
2025 Charles Gordon Trust Awards Winners
- Young Entrepreneur Excellence Award: Ilhora-Lee Louison BCyA
- Young Community Hero Excellence Award: Naomi Townsend
- Charles Gordon Trust Special Award: James Bascoe-Smith
- Actor Excellence Award: Daniel Johnson
- Teacher and Educational Institution Excellence Award: London South Bank University
- Music Excellence Award: Big Tobz
- Rising Music Star Excellence Award: Sienna Carrozzo
- Media Press Podcast Excellence Award: Nadine White
- TV Presenter Excellence Award: Tatiana Sanchez, Remel London
- Heart of London Excellence Award: Raspect Rebellion
- Local Business Excellence Award: Pathwaze
- Lifetime Achievement Excellence Award: Levi Roots
- Faith Community Excellence Award: Bishop John Francis – Ruach City Church
- Event Organisers Excellence Award: Matts BBQ, Nix Events
- Influencer Excellence Award: Kaz Crossley
- Black Excellence Award: Fredi Nwaka
- Stand-up Comedian Excellence Award: White Yardie
- Sports Excellence Award: Anthony Yarde
- Grass Roots Excellence Award: Great Men & Women In The Making
- Health and Wellbeing Excellence Award: Tarun Hari Das
- Business Person Excellence Award: Nikki Sutherland
- DJ Excellence Award: Jay Knox
- Mum behind the Magic Excellence Award: Abigail Owuo
- Community Hero Excellence Award: Christopher Syrus, Project Lifeline
Photo – White Yardie and