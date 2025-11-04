Levi Roots and White Yardie Among Honourees at Charles Gordon Trust Awards in the UK

The 2025 Charles Gordon Trust Awards brought together leaders, creatives, and community heroes in Croydon to celebrate Black excellence and achievements across the borough. The annual event honours individuals making a real difference, reflecting the spirit, talent, and resilience of the local community.

Among the highlights were Levi Roots, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and White Yardie, who was recognised in the Stand-up Comedian Excellence category. Both were celebrated for their contributions to culture, entertainment, and the broader community.

A Celebration of Community and Culture

Named after Charles Gordon, a respected Croydon community leader, the awards focus on uplifting local voices and showcasing inspiring stories. Categories include arts, business, youth achievement, and community service, offering recognition to those who actively make Croydon a better place.

The event brought together a wide array of talent, with performances, speeches, and moments of reflection highlighting the creativity and unity present in the borough.

Levi Roots: From Music to Reggae Reggae Sauce

Levi Roots, born Keith Valentine Graham in Clarendon, Jamaica, rose to prominence in the UK through his music and culinary ventures. Best known for his Reggae Reggae Sauce, Roots has also performed alongside notable artists and authored cookbooks, sharing Caribbean culture with a wide audience. His Lifetime Achievement Award at the Charles Gordon Trust Awards acknowledges decades of work in music, business, and community engagement.

White Yardie: Comedy with a Cultural Twist

Harry Gregory, professionally known as White Yardie, was born in the UK but raised in Jamaica. He became a popular comedian and social media personality, blending cultural insight with humor. Recognised for his live performances and contribution to entertainment, White Yardie’s award highlights his role in connecting communities through laughter and storytelling.

The Charles Gordon Awards 2025: Honouring Excellence

The ceremony reflected Croydon’s commitment to celebrating local achievements. In attendance were community leaders, creatives, and public figures, including artists, influencers, and sports personalities, all coming together to recognise the borough’s talent and contribution to society.

2025 Charles Gordon Trust Awards Winners

Young Entrepreneur Excellence Award: Ilhora-Lee Louison BCyA

Young Community Hero Excellence Award: Naomi Townsend

Charles Gordon Trust Special Award: James Bascoe-Smith

Actor Excellence Award: Daniel Johnson

Teacher and Educational Institution Excellence Award: London South Bank University

Music Excellence Award: Big Tobz

Rising Music Star Excellence Award: Sienna Carrozzo

Media Press Podcast Excellence Award: Nadine White

TV Presenter Excellence Award: Tatiana Sanchez, Remel London

Heart of London Excellence Award: Raspect Rebellion

Local Business Excellence Award: Pathwaze

Lifetime Achievement Excellence Award: Levi Roots

Faith Community Excellence Award: Bishop John Francis – Ruach City Church

Event Organisers Excellence Award: Matts BBQ, Nix Events

Influencer Excellence Award: Kaz Crossley

Black Excellence Award: Fredi Nwaka

Stand-up Comedian Excellence Award: White Yardie

Sports Excellence Award: Anthony Yarde

Grass Roots Excellence Award: Great Men & Women In The Making

Health and Wellbeing Excellence Award: Tarun Hari Das

Business Person Excellence Award: Nikki Sutherland

DJ Excellence Award: Jay Knox

Mum behind the Magic Excellence Award: Abigail Owuo

Community Hero Excellence Award: Christopher Syrus, Project Lifeline

