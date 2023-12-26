Lisa Hanna and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Tie for Jamaican Of the Year Award

Lisa Hanna and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have been named “Jamaican Of the Year 2023” in the Best of Jamaica survey. Conducted by Jamaicans.com, a leading media platform for Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture, this annual survey aims to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation and are highly regarded in the eyes of the Jamaican people.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Continuing Athletic Excellence

Born in the community of Waterhouse, Kingston, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce emerged from humble beginnings to become a global sprint icon. A gifted athlete from a young age, she honed her skills at Wolmer’s High School for Girls and later at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Following her outstanding performance in 2022, which included winning her fifth world title and fifth Diamond League title, Fraser-Pryce was honored as the 2023 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. Notably, this marks her second consecutive year receiving the “Jamaican Of the Year” award. Her achievements in track and field are not only a source of national pride but also an inspiration globally​.

Lisa Hanna: A Storied Political Career

Lisa Hanna, a prominent political figure and four-term Member of Parliament for St Ann South East, has made an indelible impact in Jamaican politics. Born in Retreat, St. Mary Parish, and educated at Queen’s School, Jamaica, Hanna has been instrumental in shaping policy and serving her constituents. Marked by her altruism and dedication to being a safe place for the members of her constituents, it’s no wonder that the people thought it fit to vote her “Jamaican Of the Year 2023”. Despite the announcement of her intention to leave representational politics, marking the end of a notable era in her career, her dedication to public service and her achievements in politics have earned her this joint recognition.

Watch the Best of Jamaica 2023 Results Show

Photo – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce