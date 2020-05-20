List of Caribbean Carnivals Worldwide Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19 - Jamaicans.com

The worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has impacted Caribbean Carnivals world-wide. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation changing rapidly by the hour, we will try to keep you updated on the Caribbean Carnivals Worldwide Canceled or Postponed. Please contact us if you have information on Canceled or Postponed Caribbean Carnivals. The most recent updates will be at the top of the list
List of carnivals canceled or postponed: –
Atlanta Carnival 2020: Canceled
Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Canceled
Jamaica carnival: postponed until October 2020
Ocho Rios: postponed until October 2020
Toronto: Canceled
Bermuda: Canceled
Bahamas: Canceled
St Maarten: Canceled
St Thomas: Canceled
Atlanta: Canceled
Guyana: Canceled
Cayman: postponed until October 2020
St Lucia: Canceled
St Vincent: Canceled
Berlin: Canceled
Hollywood: Canceled
Barbados Crop Over: Canceled
Antigua: Canceled
Anguilla: Canceled
Orlando: postponed until Labour Day weekend
Grenada: Canceled
Statia: Canceled
Source: Carnival Websites and Facebook pages, Photo by Kelly Robinson on Unsplash