List of Caribbean Carnivals Worldwide Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19 - Jamaicans.com

The worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has impacted Caribbean Carnivals world-wide. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation changing rapidly by the hour, we will try to keep you updated on the Caribbean Carnivals Worldwide Canceled or Postponed. Please contact us if you have information on Canceled or Postponed Caribbean Carnivals. The most recent updates will be at the top of the list

List of carnivals canceled or postponed: –

Atlanta Carnival 2020: Canceled

Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Canceled

Jamaica carnival: postponed until October 2020

Ocho Rios: postponed until October 2020

Toronto: Canceled

Bermuda: Canceled

Bahamas: Canceled

St Maarten: Canceled

St Thomas: Canceled

Guyana: Canceled

Cayman: postponed until October 2020

St Lucia: Canceled

St Vincent: Canceled

Berlin: Canceled

Hollywood: Canceled

Barbados Crop Over: Canceled

Antigua: Canceled

Anguilla: Canceled

Orlando: postponed until Labour Day weekend

Grenada: Canceled

Statia: Canceled

Source: Carnival Websites and Facebook pages, Photo by Kelly Robinson on Unsplash