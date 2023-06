Listen to the Jamaica & Caribbean Weekly News Summary for the week ending ending June 2, 2023

.

Top Stories This Week

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Seeks Closer Partnership With Church to Build Schools

Jamaica’s National Water Commission Strengths Water Conservation Measures

Losses From Fire At Musgrave Market Under Assessment By Portland Municipal Corporation

Top Caribbean News

Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” Campaign Launches in Barbados

Top Caribbean-American News

United States’ First Black Caribbean American Vice President Makes First Official Trip to Caribbean Region

Top Business News

Jamaica Enjoys Boom in Tourism Marked By Celebrity Visits

Top Arts & Entertainment News

Jamaican-Born Sister Carol Objects To “Unbalanced” Headlining Of Shows

Top Sports News

Young Reggae Girlz Conclude U20 Championship With A 4-1 Victory Over Panama