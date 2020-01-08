“Live in such a way that inspires others to be their highest selves.” a Conversation Jamaican International model Zoya Yaseka Johnson

Zoya Yaseka Johnson, pronounced Zo-ei-ya Yah-seh-ka was born in Mocha, Clarendon, Jamaica. She’s an international model, coach and founder of Prescription for Life, a resource that teaches mindfulness to gymnast coaches.

She’s the Vice President of International Relations for the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association in her homeland of Jamaica through her resource Prescription For LIFE.

Zoya also works as a sports marketing model and currently lives in California. She has modeled for Reebok, Fabletics and Adidas and is signed to model agency, Sports and Lifestyle Unlimited.

Q.What inspired you to get into this industry?

I was signed to my first modeling agency a few months after learning I had damage in my short term memory. The damage was a result of the 8 concussions I had had at that point. (I would go on to sustain one more training for my second season of America Ninja Warrior a few years later.)

I was training for Cirque Du Soleil when I learned about my brian damage. I realized I was suffering from the residual effects of these injuries even though at that point it had been almost six months since I had sustained the last injury. The neurologist recommended I cease training at such a high level to make sure I was not putting myself at risk for any more concussions.

I was devastated and fell into a deep depression but that diagnosis caused me to see who I was without gymnastics and my intellect. The journey of self-discovery caused me to remember all the things I used to do before gymnastics was my life. It started prompting me to say “why not?” And “what if” with optimism in my heart as the fire I had to leave a great mark with my life was not gone. I had to find a new dream so I did.

Q. How long have you been modeling?

I’ve been modeling since 2014 but seriously since 2017. This year in 2019 I became a full time model and dove into my company Prescription for Life full force.

Q. Who is your favorite model?

My favorite models are Grace Jones, Iman, and Nik Stewart , Naomi Campbell but much biggest heroes are Olympian gymnast Dominique Dawes and Wilma Rudolph.

Q. Tell us something random about yourself.

I love cartoons and I am just as silly as I am deep

Q. What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the Resource for mindfulness I have created Called Prescription for LIFE. I believe it is through this resource that I will leave the greatest mark on the world.

Q. Tell us about your new project with the Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association?

As the Vice President of International relations for JAGA I will be helping the organization tell its story through partnerships with big brands and helping to make sure mindfulness is a part of the association’s programming from the ground-up by coaching the coaches and leadership of the organization.

Q. When it’s all said and done, what do you want to be remembered as?

At the end of my life I would like to be remembered for teaching the world to live in such a way that inspires others to be their highest selves.

Q. Any final comments?

I am most excited about bringing mindfulness to Jamaica because I believe it is not only what will get us on the world stage through athletics but that it will revolutionize the way we as a people parent, and mentor generations to come.